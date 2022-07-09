Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk bares abs in floral bikini

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is baring her abs in a bikini throwback. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Retired UFC fighter Joana Jedrzejczyk enjoyed a sunny Las Vegas vacation last week as she fully enters young and retired mode.

The Polish MMA fighter announced her retirement last month after a UFC loss, though she still went out with 16 wins out of her 21 matches.

Retiring at 34 may seem like a very early retirement for most careers, but for fighting, it’s not too bad. She’s ready to live her life as a businesswoman and mom, and it’s clear that she’s enjoying her time.

She shared a quick snap for her two million Instagram followers from her Vegas vacation last week, showing off her toned abs in a floral bikini.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shows off toned abs in string bikini

Similar to a post shared earlier this week, Joanna was soaking up some rays at a Las Vegas resort.

The retired fighter was seen at a different angle this time as she stretched out her legs and leaned back on a lounging chair.

From this angle, her toned legs, arms, and abs were fully visible. The bandeau halter bikini had two thin ties going around her neck, leaving her shoulders bare. Her bikini bottoms were tied just above her hips as she leaned back.

Peeking out in the right corner of the photo are her pink designer sandals— nothing but Gucci.

She simply wrote, “#tbt – last week in Vegas [heart eye emoji].”

The post gained over 12,000 likes after it was posted as fans enjoyed the new angle from the fighter.

Even though it’s clear that Joanna is staying in shape during her retirement, she has started another business endeavor as she tries to progress her career from fighting to business.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk starts dietary supplement business

For a fighter, there may not be a better business endeavor to embark on than dietary supplements. Vitamins, minerals, and diet are all a very important part of an athlete’s life, and Joanna is no stranger when it comes to athleticism.

Her business is dubbed MYLABS, and is largely in Polish, her native tongue.

Translating the MYLABS website reveals that she created her brand to support “health and well-being in everyday challenges.”

Joanna teamed up with nutrition specialists and technologists to create effective dietary supplements that anyone can safely use to “complement your diet effectively.”

The website notes that every product was designed using the most current scientific data, cooperating with “specialists in the field of raw materials, production, as well as nutritionists and nutrition experts following the latest research in the world of medicine and dietetics.”