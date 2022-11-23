Serena Williams stuns while promoting her new clothing line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Serena Williams looked phenomenal as she elegantly posed in her shimmery, silver minidress.

The world-renown tennis champion has kept incredibly busy since her recent retirement as she continues to build her clothing brand.

Serena announced her retirement right after her U.S. Open tennis match back in early September.

The GOAT exclaimed she had other endeavors to conquer, and she’s proved that by further creating and launching some magnificent pieces within the last couple of months.

In her most recent share, Serena sported one of her original pieces as she stunned in her form-fitting dress.

The tennis star took to her Instagram to share the epic launch with her 15.9 loyal followers.

Serena Williams models in a jaw-dropping ensemble

Serena certainly didn’t shy away from showcasing her athletic figure, as she posed amongst a metallic chair while she styled in an entirely silver ensemble.

She was captured modeling in her new S by Serena Austen Minidress in silver which is priced at $99 dollars.

The long-sleeved turtleneck dress was incredibly form-fitting as it fell to her mid-thigh. The fit was extremely complementary to Serena’s physique as it highlighted her long, toned legs.

While she gracefully posed away, she coordinated the dress with a pair of silver open-toed pumps, which gave the tennis pro a little extra height.

For her hair, she left it parted down the middle as her brown, voluminous curls elegantly flowed on each side of her shoulders.

She wore a full face of makeup which added to the overall shiny and glitzy aesthetic within the photo.

Serena went with a shimmery brown eyeshadow paired with long lashes. She added some blush and bronzer along her cheeks and finalized it with a gorgeous glossy lip.

She captioned the breathtaking photo, “Always ready. New @serena dress available now 🪩✨✨✨.”

Serena Williams launches her new jewelry line

It goes without saying that Serena is certainly used to a crazy, high-energy-filled lifestyle, especially when it came to her time on the court.

Even though the tennis champ might have retired, she has kept the fast-past momentum going.

Serena has not only created her own clothing line but has created a luxurious jewelry line as well, which she has titled Serena Williams Jewelry.

The tennis star’s jewelry line features a variety of different pieces, which are all made from ethically-sourced diamonds.

In a recent Instagram post, the brand uploaded a picture of Serena wearing the new BFF Charm necklace.

The athlete’s skin looked flawless in the closeup as she sported the pretty BFF necklace.

Serena looked off to the side as her long, luxurious lashes gave the look a little extra boldness.

She paired the lashes with a gorgeous smokey eyeshadow and finalized the stunning look with a pinkish glossy lip.

Once again, Serena looked electrifying as she promoted her new line of jewelry.

The GOAT sure has an incredible following, as she proved that through her post, which secured over 500 double clicks.