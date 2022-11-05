Remy Ma stuns at the BET Awards in a black sheer gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Rapper and Love and Hip Hop: New York star Remy Ma wowed at the 2022 BET Awards when she performed with Fat Joe, Lil Kim, and the Wu-Tang Clan to honor the founder of Loud Records.

The music was hot, but Remy was hotter in a sheer red jumpsuit with matching fur and boots during the performance.

Remy was inspired by her look and wanted a dressed-up version in black, so she went to Kiki Boutique with a dream and a drawing, and they made it happen. The outcome was a stunning gown fit for hip-hop royalty like Remy.

The dress was made of black sheer with floral accents on the left arm and all the way down her left thigh. The accents also covered parts of her chest and hips, showing off Remy’s curves and leaving little to the imagination.

The back side featured a full train from her waist down with a plunging back on the bodysuit. Remy’s long black hair hung to her shoulders, and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Remy said she loved the fit so much that she may need it in another color, calling the dress “the REMINISCE Dress” after her first name.

Remy Ma hosted an all-female rap battle with a huge cash prize

Remy announced in October that she was hosting the first ever all-female rap battle she named The Tournament. Sixteen participants were picked to battle three rounds at 90 seconds, and the ladies get a chance to show off their rap skills for a prize of $25,000.

The battle was featured exclusively by Chrome 23, a rap battle league just for women created by Remy with the intentions of pushing women to the forefront of the rap game. The women will have an amazing mentor in Remy, who has been one of the best female rappers of the past two decades.

Remy Ma was almost cast on The Real Housewives of New York City

Remy had the wife part covered, marrying her longtime love, rapper Papoose, in 2008 while Remy was incarcerated in New York. Unfortunately, because Remy and Papoose technically live in New Jersey, it was a technicality that disqualified her from being a cast member on RHONY.

Former RHONY star Eboni K Williams went to bat for Remy and recommended her to producers. Remy already has reality TV experience, having starred on Love and Hip Hop: New York for several seasons.

Remy and Papoose also had a spin-off called Meet the Mackies, and both shows aired on VH1.