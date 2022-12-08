Regina Hall is stunning for a lovely red carpet appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Regina Hall looked like an absolute queen as she made her way onto the red carpet in a stunning all-black ensemble.

The actress recently made her way to the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, California, where they hosted the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

As she arrived, the star undeniably turned many heads as she rocked a stunning sheer black dress.

The black piece incorporated incredible detailing that featured sheer floral patterns throughout the dress and black floral pieces along her shoulders.

She styled the minidress with a classic pair of black open-toe heels that offered the actress a bit more height.

Regina accessorized with an assortment of chunky silver rings scattered amongst her fingers.

Regina Hall is gorgeous for The Best Man premiere

She left her straightened hair parted down the middle while most of the gorgeous locks were tucked behind her back.

For her makeup, the star went with a nice bold look. She wore long, lavish eyelashes and beautiful blush and bronzer touches.

She then completed her stunning look by adding a lovely pinkish-red shade across her lips, giving the outfit a perfect pop of color.

Overall, Regina looked stunning as she executed the fit with absolute ease.

The 51-year-old actress is famously known for her hilarious role as Brenda Meeks in the comedy horror Scary Movie series.

Scary Movie launched in 2000 and has remained a fan favorite for many years.

However, Regina has been quite busy since her last appearance in the series.

The actress has been indulging in other endeavors lately as she’s scored lead roles in other hit movies like Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, and The Best Man.

In more recent years, Regina has gained much success from the hit movie series The Best Man, and in a recent post, Regina took to her Instagram, where she shared some exciting news about the new movie.

The actress announced that she would once again star in the newest The Best Man movie, which will be available for streaming on Thursday, December 22.

However, the movie will only be available for streaming exclusively through Peacock.

With the holidays here, the movie’s release couldn’t have come at a better time.

Regina fans are undoubtedly eager to watch the new chapter, as the post secured 70k likes and over 1.6k comments.