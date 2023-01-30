Reese Witherspoon brought a welcome splash of color to winter as she celebrated the release of her latest film on Netflix.

Working in promotional time on her social media page for Your Place Or Mine, in which she stars opposite Ashton Kutcher, Reese looked as amazing and fresh as always as she posed balcony-side to talk up her movie.

Sharing two posts to share the news with her fans that her film is available on the streaming service, Reese started with a short, looped video clip that saw the veteran actress, who began her illustrious career at age 14, giving her red ensemble some flair with a breezy turn of her body.

Saying she had donned the bright attire specifically to coordinate with the signature Netflix color scheme, Reese gripped the balcony railing for a slight lean back before pulling herself effortlessly toward the edge to take in the city view below.

Reese brought her fashion sense and impeccable style to the web, going with a stunning button-up dress complete with long flowy sleeves and a skirted bottom that ended just above her knees.

Leaving her signature blonde locks down to blow in the outdoor breeze, the Cruel Intentions star, 46, donned dark shades over her eyes for her clip and matched her red dress to her lips, which were painted in a cherry hue.

“Getting ready to promote my FIRST [Netflix] movie ever. Naturally I wore Netflix RED. ❤️💫‼️” she captioned the video.

Reese Witherspoon sizzles in red for movie promo

In her second post, Reese went with two choice stills of herself in the red garment, giving fans a better chance to examine every detail more carefully.

Proving she still has the flawless features of her younger years, Reese zoomed in for a close-up from the waist up, showing fans that all those years in the California sun haven’t done one bit to her practically-ageless complexion.

Gazing off into the distance and captioning the two-part series with, “Feeling that Cali sun for a minute ☀️😎,” Reese kept her shades on and showed off a delicate choker necklace that clung near her throat, a floral detail resting in the middle.

Small, jeweled earrings hung off her earlobes to complete the simple yet gorgeous vibe.

Her red dress sported a collar with a line of buttons running down the entirety of the front, and the second snap in the short series showed that the actress matched her attire to her shoes, which were a deep maroon and had towering heels to boost her diminutive 5-foot-1-inch stature.

While the actress keeps up her hard work in front of the cameras, Reese also ensures she puts in effort away from the movie sets as she continues to stock up her Draper James clothing line.

Reese Witherspoon talks about her Draper James brand

Reese started her clothing line in 2013, but it wasn’t until last year that the star brought her brand to Kohl’s to make her collection more accessible to the people.

Speaking with InStyle about the move, Reese shared that she wanted to make sure her items were not unattainable to those who didn’t have a lot of money to spare.

“Everybody wants to have something new in their closet, but not everybody has the ability to spend a lot,” she said.

“My mother was a teacher and a nurse, and I really wanted to design beautiful, wearable clothing that can go from the classroom to a garden party, but doesn’t break the bank.”

Reese explained that she chose Kohl’s due to their already-inclusive mode of thinking, as the company had already partnered with Amazon and Sephora.

“When they said, ‘We really see this as a part of our business that’s missing; beautiful occasion-wear at a price point that feels affordable, in a range of sizes that really feel accessible,’ we were really excited to partner,” she told the magazine.

Sticking to her promise to make each piece as inexpensive as possible, items in the collection range from $44 and go no higher than $100.

Reese opted for a fun and spring-like feel for her initial capsule with the brand, going with garments that embodied a “garden party” vibe.

Bringing colorful floral prints and pinstriped dresses to the collection, Reese said she wanted to make sure that people would be attracted to the upbeat hues and peppy designs.

Leaning towards adding cottagecore styles, Reese shared that she and her Draper James partners love the show Bridgerton and wanted to include a bit of flair that takes inspiration from that era.

Despite offering a wide range of flowy dresses and garden party attire, Reese also ensured that she put her own signature designs into the collection, selling the denim jackets she is often seen wearing herself along with classic cardigans.

“I think cardigans are here to stay,” she said. “They’re classic, and we try to add feminine elements to them so that they feel like they dress up any outfit.”