Reese looked pretty in pink while donning a mini dress from her fashion brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

If there’s one thing Reese Witherspoon knows how to do, it’s pull off a look and have fun with fashion.

Career-wise, Reese sure has been keeping busy as both a movie producer and actor for the past two decades.

Last year, Forbes named her the world’s richest actress with an estimated net worth of $400 million after selling a stake in her media company Hello Sunshine.

Aside from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life, Reese also has her own clothing line, called Draper James.

On Friday, the actress modeled a brand new minidress from the business on Instagram, and it was definitely giving Elle Woods vibes.

In the video reel, Reese posed outside her luxurious Los Angeles mansion, showing off different dresses from her brand Draper James.

Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in pink while rocking a mini dress

Reese created Draper James in 2015, and the name is a nod to her grandparents, Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.

Posting to her 28.4 million fans, Reese showcased her petite frame in a stunning hot pink minidress that highlighted her toned legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Reese looked stunning in a hot pink mini dress that showed off her toned legs. Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

The dress fit the Legally Blonde star perfectly at the waist before flowing out at the bottom.

Her luxurious blonde locks cascaded past her shoulders as she beamed and posed for the camera.

Reese completed the look with a matching hot pink handbag and open-toe heels.

Reese Witherspoon stuns in ‘vacation’ swimsuit

Reese is no stranger to promoting her clothing line on Instagram.

This summer, she celebrated the season with a swimsuit showoff in a figure-hugging ensemble, just in time for the fourth of July weekend.

Reese wore a checkered one-piece swimsuit that matched her bright blue eyes. The one-piece was light blue and white on the bodice and turned to dark blue and white after the waist.

The surf was up for the Big Little Lies actress, who posed on top of a surfboard with her shoulder-length blonde hair in loose curls.

Although Reese’s photo was an advertisement, it proved to do the marketing trick as fans were impressed with her vacation body.

She tagged her clothing line, Draper James, in the gorgeous photos, writing, “If ‘vacation’ were a swimsuit @draperjames x @landsend #ad.”