Reese Witherspoon showed her flexibility and looked stunning in the process as the actress did yoga to promote Draper James.

The Legally Blonde actress took to her social media to share an upbeat post featuring some chill yoga on a porch.

Reese posted the clip on her Instagram, where she has amassed 28.7 million followers.

In the clip, the blonde beauty rocked her own collection, wearing a navy and white ensemble by Draper James.

Reese’s yoga video had an appropriate background song, Fitness by Lizzo, playing in the background. There were gray skies and wind-blown trees in the backdrop, but Reese never wavered.

As Reese revealed in the clip, yoga has benefited her body greatly. In fact, the actress has spoken about the benefits of yoga in the past, including anti-anxiety effects when done before an awards show.

Reese Witherspoon does yoga in Draper James spandex

Reese wore the Sports Bra in Navy Gingham, which retails for $65.

She paired the sports bra with matching navy spandex pants, allowing her to continue the yoga flow easily. Reese sported the Panel Leggings in Navy Gingham, which retail for $95.

Reese tucked her blonde locks into a ponytail while doing poses on a pink yoga mat.

Reese’s toned tummy was apparent as she did some warrior variations on the thick pink mat.

Reese’s stylish yoga ensemble was color-coordinated and chic as the businesswoman modeled her merchandise. The book-loving actress showed that you could be fashionable while getting fit, thanks to her stylish workout attire from her brand.

Reese’s caption read, “This new workout gear from @draperjames has got me moving! 🧘🏼‍♀️🙏🏼💦.”

The sports bra and spandex, both part of the Draper James Sport collection, are available on the website now.

Reese Witherspoon talks pre-awards show yoga workout

Before the 2020 Golden Globes, Reese revealed that yoga was her secret ingredient to pre-show jitters.

Fans have seen paparazzi shots of Reese with a yoga mat over the years.

But when Reese did a get ready with me video on YouTube, fans learned how big a role yoga played in her life.

The behind-the-scenes look at Reese’s fabulous life featured yoga instructor Kirschen Katz.

Reese said of Kirschen, “I’ve been doing yoga and breathing [practices] with her for years. She’s going to help me get ready for the big day.”

As Reese revealed in the video, her focus on breathing helped her to keep her cool on the red carpet.

Reese has clearly established a routine that has served her well over the years.