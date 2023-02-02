Reese Witherspoon has a flexible side, and she showed it while doing yoga to promote Draper James.

The actress and book lover has sung the praises of yoga and has been spotted with a mat in hand.

The Legally Blonde actress took to her social media to share an energetic post featuring some yoga in a studio.

Reese made it a family affair, setting the clip to the music of one of her children.

The video began with Reese getting her Elle Woods on with pink yoga mats, wrist weights, and exercise bands.

The ex of Ryan Phillippe looked bare-faced and beautiful with her blonde tresses secured in a stylish ponytail.

Reese Witherspoon does yoga rocking Draper James’ new collection

Reese wore a blue floral set by her brand, Draper James Sport.

The beautiful blonde rocked the Draper James Sports Bra in Allover Ditsy Floral, retailing for $65.

She paired the sports top with a matching set of leggings. Reese also donned the Draper James Sport Leggings in Allover Ditsy Floral, retailing for $95.

As she revealed in an accompanying caption, her company had a new clothing release as part of the Draper James Sports line. It only made sense for the award-winning actress to serve as the model.

Reese showed the functional nature of her clothing as she squatted low and reached for the sky while looking stylish.

Reese’s caption read, “New year, new workout gear! @draperjames 🧘‍♀️💗.”

The mother of three also tagged her son, Deacon, and shouted out his music, which served as the background track to the clip. The song Bad News had electronic vibes and a prominent synthesizer.

Judging from the upbeat music, Deacon might have a successful music career in the future. Luckily for Deacon, he has two famous parents to help out with the cause.

Reese Witherspoon talks about pre-awards show yoga workout

Reese revealed that she was just like everyone else and experienced nervousness before a big event.

The Walk The Line actress did a get-ready-with-me video on YouTube, where she showed the remedy to her pre-show jitters.

Surprisingly, Reese’s go-to anxiety-relief tool was quite accessible. To demonstrate her pre-show rituals, Reese did a behind-the-scenes preparation for the 2020 Golden Globes, featuring an appearance from her celebrated yoga instructor Kirschen Katz.

Reese praised her instructor Kirschen, revealing, “I’ve been doing yoga and breathing [practices] with her for years. She’s going to help me get ready for the big day.”

As Reese shared in the clip, focusing on breathing allowed her to stay calm on the anxiety-inducing red carpet.

Whether on a red carpet or before a big meeting, anyone can focus on their breath at any time.