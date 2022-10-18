Reese Witherspoon was seen at the From Scratch premier in her gorgeous gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Reese Witherspoon gave fans a 360 view of her amazing dress while she was at the From Scratch movie premiere celebrating her latest role.

She was seen wearing a tea-length brown gown, which sported thick straps as well as a sheer mesh cutout on the bust of the dress.

It had a bodycon fit in order to show off the mother of three’s tiny waist. To stay cohesive, she chose to wear matching dark brown pumps with small straps behind her heels.

For accessories, she kept it simple with silver hoops earrings, gold bracelets, and a small rhinestone bag.

Reese’s hairstyle went for a romantic old Hollywood look as she put her blonde tresses into a deep side part with light curls to add body to her hair.

The Legally Blonde star was visibly excited about her latest movie. According to her Instagram post, she knew From Scratch needed to become a movie seen since she read the original novel.

Reese Witherspoon shares a major throwback photo

On the heels of her latest movie, she showed her followers her first photoshoot from Seventeen Magazine.

Reese was seen wearing a baggy cable knit sweater with a button-up denim shirt layered underneath. To keep the outfit simple, she paired it with blue ankle-length leggings to keep warm on what appeared to be a chilly day. To complete the look, she tucked her long hair under a blue dodgers cap.

Reese and co-star Emily Warfield posed for the magazine as a promotion for their movie Man in the Moon. The two were on the beach looking calm as ever, even though Reese admitted that she was not feeling calm at all.

She wrote on Instagram that being in the teen magazine was a serious accomplishment for her, and she even claimed that she was so excited that she could have passed out.

Reese Witherspoon values positivity when it comes to her roles

It is no surprise that the Big Little Lies actress is now starring in the Netflix love story From Scratch, especially since it aligns with her main ideas.

While previously speaking to Interview Magazine, she said that she prioritized participating in positive stories surrounding women.

Speaking to Tracee Ellis Ross, she said, “In the past four years, I’ve emphasized positivity and optimism. There’s a tendency to delight in the trauma of women. We see it in the news constantly, and I believe that you can create engaging, deep entertainment without exploiting women.”