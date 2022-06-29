Rebel Wilson strips down for bubble bath splash

Rebel Wilson took some downtime alongside her new girlfriend, enjoying a stripped-down bubble bath in a cave. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Rebel Wilson looked to be having a great time as she enjoyed a vacation get-away.

The Senior Year actress, 42, shared some choice snaps from a recent trip to Cappadocia, Turkey, getting down to nothing but her birthday suit as she slipped into a bubble bath for some rest and relaxation.

Posting a series of pics of the excursion to social media, Rebel made sure to get things heated up by throwing out her nude bath photo first.

Rebel Wilson stripped nude to enjoy a bubble bath

In the first of five pics, Rebel put herself front-and-center as she showed off her dramatic weight loss while leaning over the side of a deep, circular tub with just some bubbles floating around to cover up her naked physique.

Keeping her signature blonde locks twisted up, except for an elegant swirl of hair that swiped across her forehead and the side of her face, Rebel appeared to be thoroughly loving her trip to the country of Turkey on what has been a lengthy European tour with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The luxury Museum Hotel in Cappadocia suite that the new couple picked for the more-arid segment of their journey boasted a cave-dwelling sleeping chamber and powder room, along with housing its own private pool and the deep jacuzzi tub that Rebel could be seen enjoying.

Running at a hefty $3, 561 per night, the suite certainly looked fit for a queen, or at least for a newly-in-love adorable pair.

Rebel revealed her new relationship after being threatened by a newspaper

While Rebel and Ramona look to be savoring every bit of their budding romance and incredible overseas trip together, the actress and her girlfriend found themselves in a bind when a newspaper source reportedly threatened to out the couple.

As reported by Monsters & Critics this month, Rebel admitted to feeling “forced” into coming out to her fans by the Sydney Morning Herald after the news source informed her she had two days to respond to them after they discovered her new relationship days prior.

Following Rebel’s own Instagram post announcing that she had found her “Disney Princess,” fans quickly realized that the beloved comedian had only shared her story to avoid being outed by the paper.

Although the Sydney Morning Herald insisted that they had requested comment from the actress out of “an abundance of caution and respect,” fans called out the outlet for forcing Rebel’s hand.

Rebel took to Twitter herself to reply to the outpouring of support, writing on a follower’s page, “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace.”

This is the first female relationship Rebel has been in, with the actress having previously dated Jacob Busch and Matt Lucas before meeting Ramona.