Rebel Wilson spotted looking slim and trim during walk in the park in LA

Actress Rebel Wilson has been turning heads with her stunning transformation over the past two years, and fans are still amazed by her progress.

After stunning fans in a hot pink swimsuit this weekend, Wilson was spotted in Los Angeles taking a walk.

The star wore green athletic shorts and a matching green sweater from the clothing brand Sporty & Rich.

Wilson tied the outfit together with a matching black hat and tennis shoes and carried a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Rebel Wilson spotted during walk in LA

Aside from Rebel Wilson’s trendy workout clothes, photos snapped of the star show her fit physique and legs.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Rebel Wilson used a combination of diet changes and exercise to achieve her goals. Her progress is largely visible in each new photo of the actress.

Given her outfit and water, it’s possible she was taking this walk as part of her exercise plan, though that has not been confirmed by the star.

Rebel Wilson’s transformation over the past two years has wowed fans and put the internet in a frenzy multiple times given her variety of swimsuits, dresses, and workout outfits showing off her fitness gains.

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey

In 2020, Wilson announced she was committing herself to a “Year of Health” where she focused on becoming a happier and healthier version of herself. Her initial plan was to slim down from 233 pounds to 165 pounds and complete a six-month transformation, which she has achieved.

While some fans were concerned that this drastic weight loss may impact her career, Wilson was cast in several roles in 2020 and 2021 per IMDb.

Alongside roles and interviews throughout 2021, Rebel Wilson’s fans were wowed by several of her Instagram photos, including a set of photos in Fiji where Wilson was “shipwrecked.”

For someone lost at sea and shipwrecked, she looked glamorous in her green dress and wind-blown hair.

Her photoshoot in Fiji wowed fans as they saw her in a variety of dresses and swimsuits, but she didn’t stop there.

Most recently, she stunned in a teal workout outfit. Her fit physique and cleavage were front and center for everyone to see.

Wilson captioned the photo, “Rebel Rising #2022.”

Many fans have found her progress on her health journey to be inspiring, while others are just happy to see Wilson looking happier and healthier herself.