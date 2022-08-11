Rebel Wilson shows off abs in sports bra and spandex leggings after 80-lb weight loss

Rebel Wilson is a workout queen as she heads to the gym in a sports bra and spandex leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark-Media

Rebel Wilson has already lost a remarkable 80 pounds, but it looks like the Australian actress isn’t done with her impressive body makeover yet.

Rebel has been very vocal about her weight loss journey and her quest for better health, calling the past year her “year of health” as she put everything she had into losing weight and toning up.

The Pitch Perfect star wowed everyone when she was spotted in Los Feliz on Tuesday as she headed to the gym.

Rebel showed off her shrinking abs during the outing, wearing a tiny, black Nike sports bra paired with tight, shiny spandex leggings.

She completed the look with a black Alo visor, a pair of mirrored shades, earbuds, and hot pink running shoes.

The 42-year-old beauty carried a Richie Rich shirt in her hand, presumably so she could cover up later when it wasn’t so hot.

Rebel Wilson is in the best health of her life

One of the effects weight loss and a regular workout routine have had on Rebel is that she’s actually become much healthier.

Late last year, while speaking on the Australian morning show Sunrise (via Cosmopolitan), Rebel revealed her weight loss at the time, which was 77 pounds. She explained, “I went to the doctor and got my yearly check-up last week, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it’s ever been and you know, it’s kind of remarkable.'”

She revealed that she started trying to get healthier as a means to grow a family after a doctor told her that she would have an easier time getting pregnant if she was just a bit healthier.

“That’s kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight, that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn’t even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really,” she said.

Rebel found love this year too

Not only is Rebel in the best health of her life, she also found love while on this journey.

The circumstances of her relationship reveal were unfortunate, as Rebel revealed that she was essentially forced to come out before she was outed against her will. However, the reception that the Senior Year star had found love with another woman was likely much more positive than she expected.

She and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, have been spotted holding hands, passionately making out, and just enjoying their relationship publicly, to the delight of her fans.