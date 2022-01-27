Rebel Wilson rocks a hot pink swimsuit while celebrating her mom’s birthday on the beach

Rebel Wilson celebrates her mom’s birthday alongside family members in matching bathing suits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson has posted new photos to social media today alongside her mom, sisters, and niece.

Accompanying the photo is the caption, “The Wilson sisters for the WIN!”

Not only did she show off the beautiful beach behind them, but the real star of the show was the matching hot pink bathing suits.

The photos include Rebel, her sisters Liberty and Annachi, and Liberty’s daughter. All are side by side in 80’s-inspired, bright suits that have different sayings on them.

What exactly were Rebel Wilson and her sisters wearing in these photos?

Rebel is seen sporting a pink one-piece with the phrase “Let’s Get Physical” on it. She dressed it up with a green clutch, sheer cover-up, black drawstring shorts, and cat-eye sunglasses. Joining her in the same suit was her sister Annachi, who went with more orange and tie-dyed accessories.

Liberty was seen sporting a suit that says “Mama” on it, while her daughter’s suit appropriately read “Got it from my mama.” These two also tied their look together with matching rainbow shield sunglasses.

Red carpet stylist Elizabeth Stewart chimed in with the post’s top comment saying “Always.”

Eric Bigger, known for his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, held the posts’ second top comment with the hashtag “RebelIsland.”

Rebel Wilson’s view on health has changed her perception on herself.

Wilson, who has been more open to showing off her physique after her recent weight loss journey, decided to embark on her personal health journey at the beginning of 2020.

In a recent BBC interview, she claimed she still felt confident on red carpets alongside co-stars who were half her weight but knew her emotional eating habits were excessively unhealthy. She also shared that the stress of being a performer took a toll on her physically.

“I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful,” she said.

“It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s better to just be the healthiest version.”

After two years on her health journey, the Pitch Perfect breakout star has been embracing her body confidence on her Instagram more than ever.

In all, the “Let’s Get Physical” slogan on her bathing suit isn’t just a hidden homage to her A Few Best Men co-star Olivia Newton-John’s hit song. It could also tie into her overall new way of looking and feeling about life.