Rebel Wilson responds to criticisms over clothing brand’s lack of plus size items

Rebel Wilson has responded to the backlash over her failure to include plus-size options for her latest loungewear brand.

The Aussie star released her new range, R&R Club, with her partner Ramona Agruma earlier this month.

The brand offers hoodies, sweatpants, and other cozy items, and the products come in sizes XS to XL – as seen on the label’s website.

However, many people on social media have criticized the line and taken aim at the lack of range in larger sizes.

“Can we talk about the lack of size inclusivity in Rebel Wilson’s new brand??? wtf,” asked influencer Destiny Ann in a TikTok video.

The TikToker went on to reveal how she doesn’t understand how, “someone who is plus size for the majority of her career and the majority of her life can release a brand that only goes up to an XL.”

Critics call out Rebel Wilson over lack of plus sizes

The social media user also noted it was more expensive to offer a size-inclusive range, but then went on to say, “It’s Rebel Wilson, okay! She got money.”

Rebel embarked on a year of health back in 2020 and lost roughly 80 pounds.

She also recently welcomed her first child via surrogate and came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community this summer.

Rebel Wilson seemingly responds to backlash

Since the uproar from critics, Rebel took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 29, to clear the air.

The Pitch Perfect star wrote to her 11.3 million followers, “In success we are planning on doing more colors and sizes for R&R Club.”

In the snap, Rebel rocked a cozy white set from her brand.

In a follow-up post, Rebel explained that she is currently “experimenting” with the “limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes.”

As of writing, the website only displays two sweatsuits in sizes XS to XL.

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss has given her a ‘boost of confidence’

Since unveiling her transformation, Rebel has been open about self-love and how her new appearance doesn’t define her.

In July, a source told US Weekly that losing weight has given the How To Be Single star a “boost of confidence.”

With the insider adding, “she loves being able to wear a variety of clothes that shows off her weight loss.”