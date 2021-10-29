Rebel Wilson relaxes at home in a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and still manages to look incredible

Rebel Wilson absolutely slayed in some comfy home sweats in recent Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rebel Wilson has crushed it on Instagram again.

The talented star of films like What to Expect When You’re Expecting and The Hustle, 41, shared a super relaxed photo on her Instagram page, wearing just light grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

The actress and comedian looked absolutely gorgeous in her comfortable home attire despite her toned-down clothing.

With her nails manicured perfectly, her hair hanging loose around her shoulders, and her face glowing and flawless under some light makeup paired with smokey eyes, Rebel really redefined the idea of what home comfort means.

Fans were loving her look and shared their thoughts on her comment section, with several mentioning her recent weight loss.

“You seriously are gorgeous! Not that you weren’t before the weight loss, but damn, your transportation is stunning!” wrote one fan while another said, “Love you girl! Not obsessed with your weight lose like everyone else, just glad to see you happy and being you!”

Rebel Wilson has lost at least 75 pounds so far in her journey towards health

Rebel was an inspiration to many last year when she dedicated 2020 to what she called her “year of health” as she strived for a better future for herself by losing weight.

Pic credit: Instagram@rebelwilson

With the help of trainer Jono Castano, Rebel pushed herself to form healthier eating habits and find a routine with exercise. As of this year, the actress has lost around 75 pounds due to her hard work.

Pic credit: Instagram@rebelwilsom

In August Rebel posted a throwback pic of herself with tennis pro Novak Djokovic and offered an inspiring message to others dealing with weight struggles and health issues, saying she “just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating.”

She continued to express her support for those in the same boat, telling fans, “I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It’s not a race and it’s not a competition – it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU.”

What projects does Rebel have coming up in 2022?

With a successful pandemic year and a half behind her, Rebel is setting her sights towards 2022 with a venture into directing.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Rebel decided to try her hand at a new skill after discovering that a record in female filmmaker nominations was broken at this year’s Academy Awards.

The project has yet to be announced officially but with such a talent behind the camera fans are sure to be eager to see what Rebel produces.