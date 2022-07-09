Rebel Wilson looks trim in swimwear for a ‘Turkish delight’

Rebel Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Rebel Wilson has been enjoying her European getaway with friends and her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The actress continues to maintain her over 80-pound weight loss as she vacations in foodie hotspots such as Italy, France, and now Turkiye.

Rebel Wilson went official with Ramona last month; however, the announcement was bittersweet as it was revealed that an Australian newspaper wanted to out the relationship.

Rebel Wilson shows off slender legs in a swimsuit

Wilson shared some snaps from her luxurious vacation in southwestern Turkey. She looked trim in a sultry swimsuit as she relaxed at the Kaya Palazzo Resort & Residences Le Chic in Bodrum.

“Turkish Delight!” she wrote in the caption of the photo in which she rocked a black swimsuit and an Emilio Pucci silk beachwear gown.

She posed alongside her friend Carly Steel, a British TV journalist.

The Australian actress also shared a stunning floater breakfast she enjoyed as she went for a swim at the five-star resort.

Wilson also made a stop at the Turkish city of Cappadocia for a bath in a cave and the delightful view of the hot air balloons in the morning.

The 42-year-old opened up about gaining weight during her romantic getaway and sent out a message of self-love to her Instagram followers.

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.”

Rebel Wilson is glad she no longer has to keep her sexuality a secret

Since Rebel came out last month, she appears to have been on cloud nine.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the Australian newspaper writer who criticized the comedian for confirming her new relationship before he could out her issued an apology.

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career,” a source told Us Magazine, continuing:

“Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world, she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her.”

The Senior Year star admitted that it was “a very hard situation” when she was forced to reveal her new relationship but appears happier than ever in new photos.

The insider told the publication that it has “been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans.”