Rebel Wilson looks super slim in bright red dress at a BAFTA afterparty over the weekend

Rebel Wilson showed off her figure in a red dress at this year’s BAFTA Awards. Pic credit: Splash News

Rebel Wilson stunned the stage in red as the host of this year’s 75th BAFTA Awards.

The Australian actress, notably known for her “token funny girl” roles, led the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in London on Sunday night.

Rebel showed off her slim figure in a sparkly red dress

The Pitch Perfect star took the stage of the Royal Albert Hall in a floor-length bright red dress, equipped with top to bottom sparkles and puffy shoulder sleeves.

The shimmering dress featured a tasteful plunging neckline that truly showed off Rebel’s slimming body transformation over the past two years. She accompanied the dress with a matching red lip and went with a soft-curl look for her hairstyle.

The actress also paired the dress with a black and silver clutch as she headed to the after-party following the ceremony’s conclusion.

Pic credit: Splash News

Rebel also showed off the showstopping dress on her Instagram while holding an award to thank everyone involved in her BAFTA host journey.

However, the red dress was just one of the looks Rebel showed off on Sunday night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Before the show, Rebel appeared on the red carpet in a different dress that featured a black tulle skirt and a blue bodice full of sequins. The dress also included matching black tulle on top of the strapless design and a black blow tied around Rebel’s waist.

“We had less than an hour to get ready after rehearsals,” Rebel wrote at the end of her caption.

Rebel’s dramatic weight loss since the 2020 BAFTA Awards

At the BAFTA Awards in 2020, Rebel also showed up wearing a red dress with a similar sequin design as her dress from the 2022 ceremony. However, the transformation of the actress’s body was so noticeable, she had to mention it at the beginning of the awards.

In Rebel’s opening monologue, she mentioned her 2020 BAFTA look and pointed out her dramatic weight loss since then. A picture of her in her dress from two years prior popped up on the jumbotron as she said, “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”

“That was me two years ago, and since then, I’ve done quite a transformation,” she continued. ‘I hope J.K Rowling still approves.”

Rebel Wilson's Opening Monologue | EE BAFTA Film Awards 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

The actress then joked about how now, at a slimmer weight, she can get more acting roles – such as the unfunny love interest in an Adam Sandler movie.

Rebel has been extremely open about her weight loss journey since the start of 2020, when she decided to firmly focus on finding a healthy balance in her diet and reach a level of overall wellness.

In the past two years, the actress has proudly shown off her noticeably more petite figure – many times in red – and has claimed that health will always be her first priority.