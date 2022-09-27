Rebel Wilson is picture perfect in plunging gown

Rebel Wilson wowed in an elegant black dress. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/LoredanaSangiuliano/LandmarkMedia

Rebel Wilson looked every inch the classic movie star as she posed in a plunging black gown at the Zurich Film Festival.

The Australian actor was the epitome of elegance for the glamorous snap, which saw her reclining on a couch during the glitzy event.

She rested on one arm while her low-cut dress was pulled back from her left shoulder.

Her flowing blonde hair rested on her other shoulder as she stared seductively at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Dark eyeliner completed the 1950s film icon feel.

Rebel shared the pic to Instagram, along with others where she mixed with fellow attendees, including Les Miserables star Eddie Redmayne.

She also offered up thanks to her stylists for the jaw-dropping look.

Rebel Wilson stuns after 80-pound weight loss

Rebel made her name as a frumpy comedy star in films including Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, where she played Fat Amy.

But she has since shed 80 pounds and now regularly shares snaps revealing her stunning figure.

Monsters and Critics told how she recently wore a plunging swimsuit for a sizzling sunshine shot.

The gorgeous clip saw her staring out from wooden decking in shades and a baseball cap.

Her black swimsuit had a daringly low neckline and perfectly showcased her new slimline physique.

Rebel began her weight loss journey in 2020 after she saw a doctor about having kids and he advised her to get “healthier.”

Since then, she has achieved success through careful diet and regular exercise but admits to having relapses and still finding it challenging.

Rebel Wilson finds love with designer Ramona Agruma

Rebel’s newfound confidence has also seen her get lucky in love after hooking up with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Monsters and Critics told how the pair were seen holding hands at the star-studded Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood.

Rebel and Ramona looked blissfully happy as they smiled broadly and meandered through the crowds.

They were casually dressed and sported similar make-up-free looks with reflective sunglasses, and their blonde hair swept back.

A second pic saw the couple grinning as Ramona placed her arm around Rebel.

They announced their romance in June, with Rebel telling her 11.1million Instagram followers, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”