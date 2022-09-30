Rebel Wilson is perfectly curvy in plunging pink dress

Rebel Wilson looked amazing in figure-hugging pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Rebel Wilson showed off her fabulous slender figure in a set of gorgeous photos shared with fans.

The Australian actress, famed for her roles in Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, looked stunning dressed in a satin fuchsia pink wrap dress.

The photos came as part of a carousel uploaded to the stars Instagram grid, which was extremely popular amongst fans and followers.

The third photo in the set shows Rebel posing at the bottom of a staircase in the dress. It featured a plunging v-neckline and long sleeves. It cinched in at the waist showcasing Rebel’s svelte shape.

Her long blonde tresses were tied up in a ponytail, with her bangs left loose to frame her face in the front.

She let the dress speak for itself, opting for a classic nude shoe and choosing to go jewelry free.

Some of the other snaps in the set offered a closer look at Rebel’s makeup, a gorgeous pink eyeshadow look teamed with large eyelashes and a glossy pink lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rebel wore the Angelina dress by designer Rhea Costa, who she tagged on the post. The dress retails for $1,255, however, the standard design has a 3/4 sleeve, so Rebel’s dress may have been custom-made to add length.

Fans and friends went wild for the photos, with some famous faces leaving comments. Pitch Perfect co-star Shelley Regner left a simple, “Exquisite.”, while Joshua Colley, who starred with Rebel in Senior Year, said “REBEL!!! MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR! 😍❤️”

Actress Melanie Griffith also praised Rebel’s look by saying, “Gorgeous! ♥️”

Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson wows fans after dropping 80 pounds

Following a decision to go on a weight loss journey in 2020, Rebel has shed over 80 pounds and looks better than ever.

The weight-loss success came after she followed a mindful eating approach and introduced exercise into her life.

She drew attention to her efforts via Instagram post, where she posed in a Barbie pink swimsuit, surrounded by stunning beach scenery.

Flicking her long blonde ponytail, Rebel smiled at the camera dressed in her bright pink one-piece, which she paired with high-waisted black shorts and a sheer black cover-up.

The hot pink swimsuit had the words Let’s Get Physical printed onto it, a nod to her hard work.

Rebel Wilson admits to slight weight gain in summer 2022

In another swimsuit post, Wilson admitted to indulging a little too much while on vacation at an all-inclusive resort with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

She told fans she’d gained three kilograms but vowed that she would get back in the gym to make up for the slight weight gain.

She sent a positive message out to fans, by saying, “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you 💗.”

Rebel went public with her new-ish relationship with Ramona a few months back, taking to social media to announce that she had found her “Disney princess.”

Her 11.3 million Instagram fans and followers reacted mostly positively to the unexpected relationship news.

However, it was learned that the shocking announcement came after Rebel was blackmailed regarding her relationship with another woman when a media site threatened to leak the news, forcing her to announce it via Instagram.