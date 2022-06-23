Rebel Wilson in unzipped swimsuit for midnight dip

Rebel Wilson poses close-up. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson enjoys the 24-hour sunlight in Iceland as she takes a midnight dip.

The Australian actress, 42, went sporty and a little unzipped as she updated her Instagram, posting amid the happy news she’s in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma. The Pitch Perfect alum upped her wellness game at a thermal spring, with the post now topping 26,000 likes.

Rebel Wilson knows good wellness with thermal springs dip

The photo showed Rebel shot far out as she enjoyed stunning water and greenery scenery.

Bathed in light by a sun that never sets, the Olly partner posed from a circular natural spring, backed by rocks, colored luggage, more water, and a hilly horizon beyond.

Rebel was flaunting her 80-pound weight loss in a tight and unzipped black swimsuit, going sporty with her swimwear, adding in a blue hat to keep her head warm.

Rebel posed with her arms out to either side while chest-deep in the water.

“Midnight in Iceland,” she wrote, adding: “IS.”

Rebel is no newbie to Iceland. In 2018, she took a vacation at the country’s Blue Lagoon. These days, the star’s travels come with massive endorsement potential as she’s currently the face of Tourism Fiji. Her trip this time comes in the wake of a romantic Italy one, this time with her new girlfriend Ramona. The two have proven massive headline-makers amid the drama that an Australian newspaper threatened to out the blonde’s sexuality, and seemingly, Rebel beat them to it.

Rebel’s wellness is also a talking point as it all kicked off in 2020 as she commenced her “year of health.” The actress hit her 165-pound weight goal a long time ago, and it looks like she’s still losing weight. Headlines once came with a 77-pound weight loss, although that’s now been bumped up to 80 pounds.

Rebel Wilson says she ate 3,000 calories a day before weight loss

Speaking to People about her weight loss journey, Rebel revealed: “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry. So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Rebel did, however, admit to treat days, continuing: “It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week. Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

The star is also a partner with takeout delivery company Uber Eats. The brand has been fronted by gymnast Simone Biles in the past and now boasts socialite Paris Hilton as a promo face.