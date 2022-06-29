Rebel Wilson in tight bikini flaunts weight loss

Rebel Wilson by a trailer. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson continues to turn heads as she shows off her healthiest self.

The Australian actress, 42, has come a long way since vowing to make 2020 her “year of health,” and the swimwear photos are showing the hard work has paid off.

Rebel Wilson stuns in pink bikini flaunting 80-pound drop

Rebel, who hit her goal weight of 165 pounds in November 2020, posted a cute bikini to snap to her Instagram last weekend, one revisiting a Chanel-like swimwear look posted earlier this summer.

Looking trim and pretty in pink, the Senior Year star posed on a boat and looked glam in a tweed two-piece with major old-school energy.

Channeling a ’50s vibe, the blonde showed off her tiny waist and toned thighs in her high-waisted bikini bottoms, also throwing in a matching cut-off jacket to afford a three-piece finish.

Rebel added in white-rimmed shades as her hair blew around in the sea breeze.

Rebel has been making major travel headlines in June. Enjoying time with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma, the Olly wellness partner has been hitting up romantic Italy and taken a healing thermal spring bath in Iceland. She’s also fresh from touching down in Corsica, France.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans will have spotted that along with Rebel’s weight loss, interest from health-centric brands went up. Rebel is now the face of Olly vitamins, a feminine-geared gummy vitamins brand also promoted by The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco.

Rebel Wilson lands vitamins brand gig with Olly wellness

In 2021, and posing with an Olly tub, Rebel flaunted her figure to announce:

“As a big fan of @ollywellness, I am so proud of them for partnering up with @jedfoundation for the month of May to promote Mental Health Awareness. A consistent routine helps me keep my mind right, which starts with these tasty multi-vitamins. #happyinsideout #ollyambassador #ad.”

Proving every inch the brand ambassador as she spoke to Shape last May, Wilson revealed: “The thing is, I’m not good at swallowing pills. It would take me 30 minutes. Then I found Olly gummies at Whole Foods. They’ve revolutionized vitamins for me. I chew them in two seconds.” She added: “I take the Olly Prenatal or Women’s Multi in the morning. At night I like Heavenly Hair, Undeniable Beauty, and Sleep, which has melatonin — I’ve gotten my whole family onto those.”

Rebel is also the face of Tourism Fiji. Her Instagram is followed by 11.2 million.