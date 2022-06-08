Rebel Wilson in swimsuit paddles oceans in Fiji showoff

Rebel Wilson poses outdoors. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is paddling across Fiji ocean waters as she continues to promote the island’s tourism. The 42-year-old actress made November 2021 headlines for commencing her ambassador status with Tourism Fiji, and photos on Instagram are showing she’s in it for the long term.

In new photos shared this week, the Senior Year star showed how much fun travelers can have in Fiji – the post included water action, yoga, plus cooking as Rebel looked sensational.

Rebel Wilson got Fiji moves in swimsuit photos

The gallery opened with Rebel happily paddling away on a kayak amid a blissful ocean and greenery backdrop.

The Aussie flaunted her 80-pound weight loss while in a sporty orange swimsuit with a black zip, also covering up slightly via a black miniskirt. Grinning in shades and a hat, the blonde showcased her toned legs following her massive slim-down, with a swipe right showing how she keeps fit.

Rebel was then seen stretching as she enjoyed a yoga pose while in leggings, plus enjoying a hands-on cooking session. A glam shot further featured the actress lounging around beach sands, here back in her tight bathing suit.

“@rebelwilson has concocted up a simple yet tasty recipe for the perfect Fijian holiday using only six ingredients! Sure to satisfy any travellers taste buds,” a caption read.

Text in the slides had, for each instance, explained all the fun visitors can have while enjoying Fiji’s natural beauty.

Rebel announced that Fiji is “open for happiness” last fall while announcing her new gig.

“When someone asks you whether you want to visit Fiji – there is really only one answer isn’t there? It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world,” she said in a statement.

“I had the best time filming this campaign, there really is nothing like the white sand and clear waters of Fiji. It is truly breathtaking. But even more than the landscape, I love Fiji the most for its people. Everyone greets you with a smile and a ‘bula’, the warmth and hospitality of everyone I met is something I will always remember. Fiji truly is open for happiness,” she added.

Rebel Wilson landing more promo gigs

Rebel is additionally a promo face for Olly wellness. The feminine-geared gummy vitamins are also fronted by The Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco. Wilson is followed by 10.9 million on Instagram.