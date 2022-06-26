Rebel Wilson in swimsuit flaunts 80-pound weight loss

Rebel Wilson poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is flaunting her sensational weight loss as she sizzles in black swimwear on a windy day.

The 42-year-old actress continues to front media outlets for the many ways she’s evolved – 2020 marked Rebel kicking off her “year of health,” something that clearly wasn’t just a 12-month deal.

Rebel Wilson looks fantastic after losing 80 pounds

The Pitch Perfect actress’ weekend Instagram update shouted out beachy life and stylish swimwear as she showed off the perks of her Corsica, France vacation.

Rebel, currently touring Europe and this month hitting up both Italy and Iceland, is now living it up on the picturesque island off mainland France. She posed by ocean waters and in a tight black one-piece, also wearing a sheer black cover-up dress while lifting a chic cream hat off her head.

Flaunting her whittled-down waist as she smiled in reflective gold shades, Rebel upped the vacay vibes, writing:

“Corsica FR.”

Rebel is now a headline-maker on two fronts, as talk about her weight loss is compounded by buzz over her new relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.

Rebel’s journey to health has not been a Kardashian-style gym flaunt. The Olly partner has gotten candid about her battles, even sharing a photo of herself at her “most unhealthiest.” Rebel has also done multiple Instagram Lives to talk fans through her mindful eating and low-impact exercise preferences, plus the struggles she still faces.

Rebel Wilson aiming for ‘balance’ and proving it works

Speaking to Women’s Health, Rebel revealed:

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance.” The star who has admitted turning to chocolate in stressful times continued: “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

Rebel eats a high-protein diet, also including healthy fats such as avocados. She reached her goal weight of 165 pounds in November 2020, but has continued to shed weight.

“I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love,” she also stated, per Women’s Health.