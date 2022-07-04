Rebel Wilson in swimsuit enjoys floating pool feast

Rebel Wilson by a trailer. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is living up the luxury as she enjoys a massive floating platter of delicacies from a swimming pool.

The Australian actress, 42, made headlines just a few days ago as she admitted having gained three pounds while at an all-inclusive resort – Rebel turned her Instagram post into a positive one as she both vowed to get back in the gym and took a moment of self-acceptance.

Rebel Wilson stuns in swimsuit for floating pool treats

Posting on Monday, Rebel showed off the 77 pounds she’s lost while in a chic red swimsuit.

Highlighting her whittled-down frame in the one-shouldered number, the Pitch Perfect star was filmed in a swish outdoor pool and backed by a decked terrace and lawns – she tagged herself at the Kaya Palazzo Golf Resort Belek in Antalaya, Turkey, and it looks like the resort’s catering is A-Okay.

Rebel was dwarfed by a massive and floating blue tray filled with fresh-baked croissants, fruit platters, salads, cereals, and juices, plus cooked food. While fans didn’t see the blonde tucking in, it can be assumed that at least something was consumed.

“Now that’s what you call a floater?” Rebel wrote, showing her humorous streak. She then tagged the luxury property she’s staying at.

The post comes amid headlines Rebel made for her share two days ago. Stunning fans with her svelte figure as she posed poolside in the same swimsuit and white cover-up skirt, the Senior Year actress admitted:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

Rebel added: “It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you.”

Rebel Wilson has ’empathy’ for people struggling with their weight

Rebel hit her goal weight of 165 pounds back in November 2020. In 2021, she opened to In Style, revealing:

“I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that’s something I’ve always struggled with. And that’s why I put things on Instagram about my journey.”