Rebel Wilson in swimsuit celebrates her best self

Rebel Wilson close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Rebel Wilson is celebrating herself despite a slight pitfall – the 42-year-old bravely admitted that she’s recently gained 3 pounds, but it was positive energy only as she updated her Instagram with weekend swimwear action.

Rebel has dropped 80 pounds since embarking on her “year of health” in 2020. Today showed how she tackles things when life doesn’t quite go to plan.

Rebel Wilson stuns in swimsuit amid weight gain reveal

Posting on Saturday, the Senior Year star posed confidently and in a one-shouldered red swimsuit, plus a white mini sarong cover-up.

Stunning with her slender silhouette while poolside and in the sun, the Australian showcased her tiny waist and trim legs while also rocking reflective shades – her caption, meanwhile, offered a little reflection.

Rebel said she’s “just noticed” that she’d “put on 3 kg’s [sic]” on her vacation.

The blonde then revealed being at an all-inclusive holiday resort.

Happy to be an open book as she looked on the bright side, Rebel continued:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you.”

Rebel has, since her journey began, proven open and honest with regard to her food battles, even admitting to turning to sweet treats during tough times. In November 2020, she hit her 165-pound goal weight, although the healthy lifestyle has knocked off even more.

Rebel Wilson says she’s treated better now she’s slimmer

Rebel has addressed one aspect of her weight loss that reflects how much progress society has yet to make.

“I was invisible in a way even when I was an international movie star,” she told People. “And then suddenly to have people want to carry your groceries, do nice things for you purely because of how you look, it’s interesting.”

“I know what it’s like to be on the other side of that coin,” the Pitch Perfect alum added, continuing: “And now I know what’s it’s like to get attention in the positive. There is a societal bias towards what society deems as good-looking. It’s not right. It sucks, it’s unfair. I feel sad if somebody doesn’t love the body they’re in. You want to celebrate all body types but I also want to encourage people to be healthy.”