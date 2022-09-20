Rebel Wilson in plunging swimsuit highlights 80-pound weight loss

Rebel Wilson close up. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is looking better than ever as she continues to show off her new figure after dropping 80 pounds.

The Australian actress, who made 2020 headlines for commencing a weight loss journey, is fresh from a little swimwear action on her social media, going classy in black.

Posting to her Instagram Stories this weekend, Rebel sizzled for an outdoor moment while enjoying a waterfront setting, also showing off her slim figure in a plunging bathing suit as she soaked up the sun.

Footage showed the Senior Year star drawing attention to her trim frame as she went slinky in a satin-effect swimsuit.

Rebel filmed herself on a wooden deck area overlooking nature as she enjoyed river views and the last of the summer sunshine. The Olly partner made sure to include a well-known and trendy brand, too – her visor from hip activewear label Alo Yoga.

Adding in glam shades, Rebel perused the scenic view, although with no geotag, fans had no clue as to where she might have been.

Rebel Wilson wows fans after dropping 80 pounds

First came Rebel’s “year of health” back in 2020. The actress, who followed a mindful eating approach and ensured she got plenty of exercise, has been candid about her weight loss. She often goes on Instagram Live and discusses the various aspects of healthy living that still prove to be a challenge for her.

Also shared by Rebel has been her experience with the medical world. After going to see a doctor amid her wish to have kids, Rebel was told that her chances of harvesting eggs would be better if she were “healthier.”

“I was taken aback. I thought, ‘Oh God, this’s guy’s so rude.’ He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It’s almost like I didn’t think of my own needs. I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier,” Rebel told People.

Rebel Wilson admits emotional aspect to weight loss journey

As to what Rebel would face by embarking on her journey, plenty of emotional stuff was in store for her.

“You cry a lot, analyze things. I’d never done that before,” she said.

She continued, “It’s really hard to know why you don’t feel worthy when people look at my life on paper and say you’ve done all these amazing things. That’s what I’m trying to overcome.”