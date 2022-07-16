Rebel Wilson in bikini passionately kisses girlfriend

Rebel Wilson close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark Media

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her romance with girlfriend Ramona Agruma as she shares a passionate kiss and peeps a little swimwear.

The 42-year-old actress made front-page news for going public with the clothing designer earlier this summer – while 2022 headlines for Rebel still center around her weight loss, fans have found something else to gush over.

Posting to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Rebel made it a PDA affair as she smooched her girlfriend, and the photo is likely to go viral.

The snap showed the Pitch Perfect actress locking lips with Ramona while enjoying an outdoor space. Both ladies were rocking swimwear, with Rebel going colorful in a black bikini top paired with a purple, blue, and yellow shirt.

Ramona, meanwhile, donned a peach-colored swim top and aqua shirt – both twinned in shades while sharing an adorable kiss.

The past week has brought travel headlines as the couple enjoys a luxurious vacation in Turkey, where they visited the city of Bodrum.

Rebel and Ramona first met in late 2021 and shortly after Olly partner Rebel split from boyfriend Jacob Nusch.

Rebel Wilson chatted to Ramona for ‘weeks’ before hooking up

Dishing the deets on her romance as she spoke to People, Rebel revealed:

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.” The Senior Year star added:

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship… There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Rebel Wilson drops over 77 pounds

Rebel is still turning heads after commencing her “year of health” in 2020. While the blonde hit her goal weight of 165 pounds that year, she’s since dropped more weight. The 80-pound weight loss has come with a slight gain recently – Rebel told fans she’d put on 3 kilos while enjoying all-you-can-eat perks at an all-inclusive resort recently, but she did vow to lose what she’d gained.

Rebel lost the weight via mindful eating and credits outdoor walks as the best exercise she’s come across for her weight.