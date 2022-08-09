Rebel Wilson highlights 80-pound weight loss in swimsuit on the beach

Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Rebel Wilson is showing off her sensational figure in a hot pink swimsuit while on the beach.

The Australian actress, 42, continues to make headlines for her weight loss journey, one that began in 2020 as she declared her “year of health.”

Proving it’s still going strong in 2022, Rebel posted a quick snap to her Instagram Stories today, going down the throwback route without making it too old.

Opting for a Barbie-like finish, the Senior Year star showed off her trim waistline in a bathing suit with “Let’s Get Physical” scrawled across it in white writing.

Flicking her blonde ponytail as she smiled in shades and amid white beach sands, Rebel sizzled in a black sheer cardigan and matching shorts. The ensemble did a great job of showcasing the 80 pounds Rebel has dropped.

With her metallic sunglasses and high ponytail, the Olly partner exuded confidence while honoring recently-deceased Grease star Olivia Newton-John. The actress had seemingly commented on Rebel’s photo, saying, “Love the bathing suit @rebelwilson.”

Rebel Wilson in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel is followed by over 11 million on Instagram. She’s fresh from a heart-felt tribute post to legendary Hollywood face Olivia, who died from breast cancer and aged 73 on August 8.

Rebel Wilson shares touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Sharing a photo of herself with Olivia yesterday, Rebel wrote:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“You were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour. Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals. You were the reason I auditioned for my high school production of GREASE at 15 – I was only in the chorus, but it was a start!”

Rebel added that it was a “blessing” to know Olivia and that she’ll never forget the two “singing at the piano in our lunch break.”

Rebel Wilson talks health amid ONJ’s passing

Olivia had played Rebel’s mother in the 2011 comedy, A Few Best Men.

“You tried to teach me about health years before I took it seriously,” the Pitch Perfect alum also stated.

Olivia was a high-profile advocate for breast cancer awareness and her loss has been marked by celebrities including Grease costar John Travolta, actress Jayne Seymour, DWTS face Julianne Hough, and Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez.