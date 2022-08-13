Rebel Wilson highlights 80-pound weight loss in pink swimsuit

Rebel Wilson close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark Media

Rebel Wilson turned heads as she updated her Instagram in a pink swimsuit ahead of the weekend.

The 42-year-old actress has stuck to her guns since announcing that 2020 would be her “year of health” – sharing throwbacks that didn’t go too far back, Rebel updated her account with beach-set photos while in a “Let’s Get Physical” bathing suit last Thursday.

Going for a Barbie finish as she looked pretty in pink, the Senior Year star drew attention to the 80 pounds she’s dropped, posing from golden sands, and backed by oceans and nearby greenery.

Flicking her ponytail as she sent out a grin, Rebel looked amazing in her bright pink swimwear, pairing her beachy look with high-waisted black shorts, plus a chic and sheer black cardigan worn shirt-like. She also clutched a bag while flashing her pearly whites in snazzy reflective shades.

A swipe right showed Rebel walking on sands and with a massive crowd. She captioned her photos:

“Throwback Thursday: Rebel Island.”

Rebel Wilson reveals weight loss tip everyone can afford

Rebel has been documenting her wellness journey with fans – she’s happy to hop onto Instagram Live to keep fans updated. In December 2020, and one month after hitting her goal weight of 165 pounds, the Olly wellness partner revealed one trick she uses that costs absolutely nothing.

“I’m in a lucky position … I do have access to really amazing personal trainers but I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk,” she revealed. That is free, you can do it, it’s safe.”

“I know it’s getting colder…but just give it a go. If you can do an hour — that’s what I like to do when I go walking — it is the best. Just get your body moving,” she continued.

Rebel Wilson admits to slight weight gain in summer 2022

2022 has brought fresh news as Rebel enjoys life with new girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The two have been traveling in Europe this summer and just recently, Rebel admitted that she’d over-indulged while staying at an all-inclusive resort. She told fans she’d gained three kilos before vowing to get back in the gym to make up for the slight gain.

Ending on a positive note, she told fans, “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you.”