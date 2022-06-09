Rebel Wilson flaunts toned abs in crop top and spandex

Rebel Wilson had her fans shook when she posted a revealing and rare glance at her slim figure as she snapped a selfie while flaunting her abs in a crop top. ©ImageCollect.com/RobinPope/LandmarkMedia

Rebel Wilson had the internet shook recently when she shared a rare glimpse at her newly-toned and slim figure.

The actress, who almost always has audiences roaring with her hilarious takes on her typically-comedic-centered characters, such as Fat Amy from the Pitch Perfect franchise and Brynn, Kristen Wiig’s ditzy roommate from Bridesmaids, has spent more than two years now working on her health and her hard work has clearly paid off.

Revealing at the onset of the pandemic that she was devoting herself to a “Year of Health,” Rebel has continued to flaunt her new trim physique in various ways.

Rebel showed off her abs in a crop top and spandex pants

For her latest of many show-offs, Rebel upped the ante as she casually snapped a mid-walk selfie as she caught her reflection in a nearby building window.

Taking a stroll in some tight spandex pants and with a sweatshirt wrapped around her hips, the actress couldn’t have looked better even if she were at a red carpet event and all dolled up as she sexily flaunted her trim waistline and abs while rocking a scallop-bottomed crop top.

Rebel had her blonde hair clipped back into a low, half-down sweep that allowed her flawless face to shine through and donned some shiny aviator shades over her eyes.

Rebel got her fans excited over her ab-baring post

With such revealing shares a little less common for the actress since shedding an impressive 80 pounds and counting, Rebel had her followers fired up for the sexy snap that she captioned, “gone fishing.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ummmm woman! Hook, line, sinker 🔥” said one person in regards to her catchy tag line while another echoed that statement, saying “Ummmmm come catch me u babe.”

Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

“If Tuesday was a person.lol😂😂😂 Love it” someone else jokingly penned in the comments, with another adding “I’d [certainly] like to catch you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel recently has been celebrating the release of her first comedic lead film Senior Year, which managed to snag a top spot on the Netflix most-watched list despite some pretty bad reviews from viewers.

The film follows Stephanie, a young girl who fights her way from the dregs of high school society up to the very top to become the most popular girl and captain of the cheer team.

During a cheerleader routine, things go horribly awry and Stephanie ends up in a coma for the next twenty years before waking up to face the fact that she missed the end of her high school days and all the adult years that followed.

Although generally a flop among audience members, the film does boast some peppy dance sequences and a slamming, retro playlist that will likely have many a millennial uncontrollably tapping their feet and lip-syncing along to the nostalgic songs.

Senior Year is now streaming on Netflix.