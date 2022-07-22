Rebel Wilson flaunts 80-pound weight loss in skimpy spandex

Rebel Wilson poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson is stunning as she proves that health is wealth while enjoying a retreat in Austria.

The actress, 42, continues to make headlines for being a shadow of her former self – in 2020, Rebel announced she was embarking on her “year of health,” and it’s been a 360 revamp for the star who once battled being overweight.

Posting to Instagram this week, Rebel flaunted her trim figure in a matching spandex set, showing off her new body and the perks of her lakeside location.

Rebel has been spending much of July in Europe as she hit up destinations including Turkey and Iceland with girlfriend Ramona Agruma. This photo focused on the wellness, this as Rebel takes a break to “reset her system.”

Posing on a lake deck and backed by calm waters and dramatic mountains, the Pitch Perfect star looked incredible as she wore tight black bike shorts, plus a tiny matching sports bra. Rebel added in a coordinating black jacket with white piping, wearing it open to flash her abs and adding in designer Givenchy slides in black and white.

Wearing her blonde locks up in a chic bun, Rebel accessorized her look with reflective shades, also holding a black baseball cap in one hand.

Taking to her caption, Rebel wrote: “Living that @vivamayraltaussee lifestyle 😜 🇦🇹 Health = Wealth.” The Olly partner hasn’t just hit up any resort. The retreat she’s staying at has also been given the thumbs-up by the likes of models Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn – Rebel’s stay is also a joint one with actress Melanie Griffith and TV presenter Carly Steel.

Rebel has dropped 80 pounds overall, hitting her goal weight of 165 pounds nearly two years ago – she kept going, though.

Rebel Wilson says being heavier was a ‘barrier’

Earlier this year, the Senior Year star opened up to Yahoo! Life, revealing:

“When I was heavier, it was kind of like a barrier. In some ways, that barrier protected me from things, but now that it’s gone, I’m much rawer as a person. It’s had an unexpected benefit of helping my acting, because I’ve not got anything protecting me, I’m raw. I’ve got two movies coming out this year, the Netflix comedy Senior Year and the serious drama The Almond and the Seahorse, and I feel like, between those two movies, it’s the best work I’ve done yet.”

Rebel Wilson fronting Olly wellness amid weight loss

Rebel’s health journey has attracted major brands – vitamin gummies brand Olly has signed the star. The feminine-geared gummies are also promoted by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.