Rebel Wilson flaunts 80-pound weight loss in bikini

Rebel Wilson showed off her weight loss in a new bikini shot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Rebel Wilson is looking better than ever as she flaunts her healthiest self in a stylish bikini.

The 42-year-old actress has been making weight loss headlines ever since declaring 2020 would be her “year of health” — clearly, though, she signed up for more than just the 12 months.

Posting to her Instagram today, the Senior Year star shared a recent throwback as she showed off a pink bikini look from earlier this summer, going “Chanel style” and upping the retro action.

Posing from a boat, the Australian stunned fans as she flaunted her slimmed-down waist and cleavage while in a tweed and high-waisted two-piece. The bikini boasted cute white buttons on the briefs and came paired with a chic and matching bolero jacket.

To finish off the look, she also added in white-rimmed cat-eye shades to match her 60’s-style outfit.

Showing off her slimmed-down figure, Rebel stood amid railings and overlooked the blue ocean and a distant cruise ship.

“LFG!!!” a caption read.

Rebel has been making travel headlines alongside wellness ones this month. She’s fresh from a luxurious retreat stay in Europe, where she enjoyed lake scenery alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson admits gaining weight at an all-inclusive resort

Fans were still gushing over Rebel’s new figure when she posted poolside and swimsuit-clad in early July, where she announced that she had actually gained weight while indulging at the all-inclusive resort.

Posing by a lush pool and in a red swimsuit and white sarong, the blonde wrote, “I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday 🙈 I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control 😜. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

Rebel Wilson says she understands the meaning of food guilt

The Pitch Perfect alum continued:

“It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself 💗 Be the best version of you.”

Rebel hit her original target weight of 165 pounds back in November of 2020.

This summer, she made headlines for having dropped a total of 80 pounds, minus the recent gain. The star remains a favorite for having been candid about her food battles, even going on Instagram Live to discuss her weight loss and mindful eating.