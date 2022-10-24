Rebel Wilson stunned in a pink dress while posing with her friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark-Media

Rebel Wilson has made headlines for many reasons, but this time it’s for looking gorgeous in a pretty pink dress that flattered her trim figure beautifully.

The rose-tinted ensemble featured a deep cut in the top and a thin, matching belt to emphasize her narrow waistline.

Rebel styled her signature blonde locks in chic waves that gracefully rested over her shoulders and kept her makeup soft and natural.

She completed the look with a pair of shimmering gold heels and a simple necklace.

The blushing beauty has been very open about her weight loss journey, and she’s clearly doing something right!

She attached a festive (and, of course, funny) caption to the photo, writing, “Bellas 4 Life! Decade long friendship with these gorgeous pitches!”

Rebel lost over 75 lbs in what she has referred to as her “Year of Health,” and her other recent photos prove that hard work really does pay off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rebel Wilson looked sensational in a pink satin dress with glamorous makeup

Rebel embraced her inner goddess for an Instagram post last month, wearing a hot pink satin dress with a plunging neckline and nude pumps.

The 42-year-old Australian native rocked a glamorous low ponytail with curtain bangs for the look, and her makeup was a vision of smokey-eye perfection.

The brilliant dress cinched at the waist, highlighting Rebel’s figure, and the top showed off her defined collar bones.

Her fans went crazy in the comment section, with one writing, “REBEL!!! MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR! 😍❤️,” and another saying, “REBEL!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson went full glam in a figure-flattering blue dress

Rebel was a blue bombshell for the Zurich Film Festival last month as she strutted her stuff in a royal blue dress that revealed her toned legs.

She attended the event to promote her new independent film, The Almond and the Seahorse.

The garment, created by master fashion designer Tom Ford, included a somewhat structured top with delicate ribbing and a playfully flowy midsection.

The comedy legend went full glam for the look with lashes to the heavens and a nude, glossy pout.

Her hair was styled in timeless, old Hollywood-esque curls that she wore swept off to one side.

Rebel has made tremendous strides in her health and well-being, but to quote her character in Pitch Perfect, “Even though some of you are pretty thin, I think that you all have fat hearts and that’s what matters.”