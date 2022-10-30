Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma thrill as The Shining twins

Rebel Wilson at the 2022 EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark

Rebel Wilson went out in Los Angeles over the weekend with her girlfriend, designer Ramona Agruma, dressed as the twins from Stephen King’s The Shining.

The actress looked incredible in the light blue dress, which featured sheer puffy sleeves, a white Peter Pan collar, and a pink silk bow.

Both she and her partner accessorized the dress with black stockings, boots, and a crossbody bag.

There are slight differences in their outfits, but the most obvious difference is their purses.

Rebel chose a simple Chanel bag, while Ramona went with an adorable Minnie Mouse handbag.

Between the Disney purse and the huge smiles on their faces, the couple wasn’t exactly giving off spooky vibes in their Halloween costumes.

Instead, they’re spreading #CoupleGoals all over Los Angeles!

Pic credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson parties with Beverly Hills Barbies

Rebel went with more than one costume for Halloween this year, giving off Mean Girls vibes while dressed in pink.

The Beverly Hills Barbie showed off her recent weight loss in black faux leather pants, a graphic t-shirt, and a pink peacoat.

She accessorized her costume with black block heels, pink sunglasses, and a Limited Edition Barbie box.

As a blonde, she was fortunate enough to wear her natural hair rather than using a wig.

She posted some photos on Instagram which she captioned, “Come on Barbies let’s go party! Happy Halloween!”

The actress was joined by her girlfriend and some friends who each put their own spin on the Barbie costume.

Rebel Wilson was blackmailed into coming out

Rebel announced her relationship with Ramona on Instagram back in June, but it was recently revealed that she was blackmailed into doing so.

The actress disclosed that Andrew Hornery, a gossip columnist at the Sydney Morning Herald, had threatened to out her and gave her two days to respond.

It was this incident that prompted Rebel to tell the world she was in a relationship with a woman on Instagram, causing both her and Ramona much distress.

“Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry,” Rebel told The Guardian, “and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”

The Australian Press Council has since condemned these actions, and the Sydney Morning Herald apologized.