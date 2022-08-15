Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma all smiles holding hands at star-studded party

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma look happy as they attend Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma are still going strong and they look happier than ever.

The Pitch Perfect star and her girlfriend were spotted at the Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood over the weekend, and it’s pretty clear that Rebel has met her match.

While smiling from ear to ear, Rebel and Ramona were nearly “twinning” as they made their way through a star-studded crowd while holding hands.

Rebel turned heads, showing off her 80-pound weight loss in a white sweater with green stripes and a pair of snugly fit jeans that showed off her svelt curves. She carried a light pink purse and wore white sneakers, keeping her look casual.

Ramona also wore green, pairing a solid kelly green blazer with a pair of cut-off denim shorts and sneakers. She accessorized with a Christian Dior purse and a pair of mirrored shades that matched Rebel’s perfectly.

Adding to the twin effect, both women wore their hair bleached blonde and parted on the same side and wore little to no makeup.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are all smiles while holding hands in Brentwood. Pic credit: Backgrid

In another photo of the famous couple, the Australian actress, still smiling for the camera, turned toward Ramona, who wrapped an arm around her partner’s shoulders.

Ramona held up a water bottle in her left hand as both of them smiled for the snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma embrace while posting for pictures. Pic credit: Backgrid

Rebel Wilson is still working out and staying on track

Rebel Wilson has talked openly about her weight loss, revealing recently that she was calling her year of weight loss her “year of health” as she worked out and changed eating habits in an effort to lose a remarkable 80 pounds.

She continues to prove that her health comes first, as Rebel was recently spotted wearing a sports bra and spandex leggings in Los Feliz last week as she was headed to the gym for a workout.

Rebel impressed fans both with her body confidence and the amazing amount of progress she’s made thus far and it’s pretty clear that she’s not done with this journey yet.

Rebel and girlfriend Ramona’s relationship reveal is bittersweet

Rebel Wilson went public with her new-ish relationship a few months back, taking to Instagram to announce that she had found her “Disney princess.”

It was quite a shocking announcement and Rebel’s 11.3 million Instagram fans and followers reacted mostly positively to the relationship news.

However, it turns out that Rebel and Ramona didn’t share their relationship update because they necessarily wanted to or were ready to come out right then. Instead, it was learned that Rebel was blackmailed regarding her relationship with another woman.

After the exciting reveal, Rebel shared that she was actually forced to open up by a media site that threatened to leak the news for her.