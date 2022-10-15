Reba McEntire is back on tour. Pic credit: @reba/Instagram

Reba McEntire looked stunning in a bedazzled top as she kicked off the fall leg of her latest arena tour.

The beloved country music singer wore a silver, sheer-sleeved top that was covered in crystals and rhinestones.

The low-cut top also included fringe details on the sleeves and shoulders and sparkled under the lights in the arena.

Reba posted a photo of herself showing off the glamorous details of her top as she held a microphone and smiled at the attendees at her show.

She had just performed at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, and used her Instagram post to encourage her followers to purchase tickets to her upcoming shows.The tour, which is called Reba: Live In Concert, will continue through the end of the year and will have additional dates available in early 2023.

Reba McEntire releases Christmas music collection

Just as she celebrated the latest start of her tour, Reba also announced the release of another Christmas album.

The set of music is titled Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection. It includes a list of songs Reba has previously recorded and released throughout her career. Fans will hear Reba’s rendition of popular songs like Away In A Manger, White Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, and Winter Wonderland.

The collection also includes the song, I Needed Christmas, which was featured in the 2021 Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune.

Fans also have the option to purchase exclusive Christmas merch from Reba’s website and pre-order The Ultimate Christmas Collection on vinyl.

Reba McEntire was almost a judge on The Voice

After the news broke that Blake Shelton plans to leave The Voice after Season 23, fans may be shocked to know that he wasn’t the show’s first choice. Initially, producers of the show wanted Reba McEntire to be the resident country music judge.

Earlier in the year, Reba spoke about the choice to Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live. She revealed that after watching a taping of the show, she decided to pass on the opportunity because she couldn’t handle telling people that they weren’t great at singing.

Although she says she does regret not taking the offer after seeing the success of the show, she admitted Blake was a great fit for the signature red chair.

Blake is not the only connection to The Voice that Reba has. Former coach and multiple-season winner Kelly Clarkson was once her daughter-in-law. Kelly was married to Reba’s stepson, Brandon Blackstock, from 2013-2021. They also share two children together.

Kelly left The Voice at the end of Season 21.