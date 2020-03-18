Reba McEntire mourns death of mother Jacqueline after cancer battle, postpones funeral due to coronavirus

Reba McEntire’s beloved mother Jacqueline passed away from cancer on March 14, 2020. Given that sad news, it is not surprising that the award-winning country singer is mourning her parent’s death.

In a somber update on Instagram posted this past Saturday, Reba said, “We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories.”

What did Reba have to say to fans?

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit in selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

In her personal post, Reba added that “Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone.”

Reba expressed thanks to the fans for all their “prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

She specifically gave details to fans about what they can do should they want to offer memorials in lieu of flowers. Instead, those interested can make direct donations to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.

Reba wrote:

“In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.texomagivingpartners.org/donate or mailed to:

The Reba McEntire Fund

5036 Reba Drive

Denison, Texas, 75020 In the memo line please write “Jacqueline McEntire”

Phone: THF – Texoma Giving Partners at 903.337.0755

The funeral is postponed

Reba’s Instagram stated that the plans for her mother Jacqueline’s funeral have been postponed “indefinitely.”

Although she does not mention coronavirus, the Center For Disease Control (CDC) and the government request that all group gatherings should ideally be limited to ten people or less. This was likely a factor in Reba’s painful decision.

Reba’s Vegas residency schedule is altered

Using Instagram, Reba also shared that her residency in Las Vegas alongside fellow country stars Brooks & Dunn at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace is shuttered due to coronavirus concerns. She provided the details on her post while assuring fans to “hang on to [their] tickets.”

Our condolences to Reba McEntire and her family and fans over the news of her mother’s passing.