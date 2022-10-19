Raye stuns in blonde curly hair for a music video. Pic credit: RAYE/YouTube

Raye is a British singer and songwriter who is quickly rising to fame and gaining more and more fans.

Some of her most popular songs include Natalie Don’t and By Your Side, which was a collaboration with Jonas Blue.

She recently stunned for Euphoria magazine in different outfits, and she looked beautiful doing so.

The singer can be seen wearing a gorgeous and modern mini dress.

The top of the dress featured a sheer swatch of fabric and a neutral bralette style, while the rest of the dress was a brighter shade of green.

She accessorized by wearing a pair of blue leather gloves that covered half of her arms and brought a pop of extra color.

Raye stuns in a ripped sheer black catsuit for Euphoria magazine

In another picture, she posed in front of a bright red background that matched her straight long with bangs perfectly.

For this look, she wore a sheer black catsuit that highlighted her physique. This piece of clothing featured open rips all over, making her look sexy as ever.

Raye also wowed in a knitted light brown top with a matching skirt. She also wore a gold necklace with a pearl hanging from it and some hoop earrings.

Raye talks about parting ways with Polydor Records

The 24-year-old British singer started her career back in 2016. She started having more and more eyes on her when she released some collaborations with Jonas Blue and Jax Jones.

She released her debut mini-album titled Euphoric Sad Songs in November 2020. Later in mid-2021, she parted ways with her old record label Polydor Records, since the label had been withholding her debut album for several years, and she is now an independent artist.

While she was still with the label, she achieved big things, including collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and David Guetta, and even wrote songs for Beyonce, Anitta, and John Legend. But she felt unhappy and took to her Twitter account to share her feelings and asked her label to let her release her art.

Pic credit: @raye/Twitter

Now, she is finally able to release the highly-awaited album, which she seems super excited about. She told the magazine, “It doesn’t even feel real. I had a dream about it two nights ago. I woke up like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It’s long overdue.”

My 21st Century Blues comes out on February 3, 2023.