Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo opens about the legendary actor’s death

Ray Liotta was engaged to Jacy Nittolo at the time of his death. Pic credit: @jacynittolo/Instagram

Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, broke her silence on the iconic actor’s death with a touching tribute about their life together.

The 67-year-old actor was best known for his iconic role as Henry Hill in Goodfellas and Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

His impressive resume included films such as Something Wild, Marriage Story, and Hannibal.

Liotta reportedly died in his sleep while shooting his latest movie in the Dominican Republic.

Jacy Nittolo pays tribute to Ray Liotta

Ray’s fiancée Jacy Nittol shared an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple and reflected on their romance with a heart-warming tribute.

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical,” she said in the caption of the IG post, continuing:

“Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other,” she wrote.

“The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Nittolo’s last few Instagram posts capture happy moments between the couple and their blended family.

Nittolo has four children from a previous relationship. She has three sons: Dax, 24, Chazz, 22, Joey, 11, and daughter, 19-year-old Jade.

Ray, on the other hand, had one daughter, Karsen Liotta, from a previous relationship with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

How did Jacy and Ray meet?

Liotta fans and his Hollywood co-stars mourned after news broke that Liotta died in his sleep at the age of 67 while in the Dominican Republic filming a movie called Dangerous Waters.

His 47-year-old fiancee was reported to be with the actor when he died.

Liotta expressed his excitement on Instagram around Christmas 2020 after Jacy accepted his marriage proposal.

Alongside a photo of the couple, The Goodfellas star wrote on Instagram: “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

Liotta revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan in September 2021 that Liotta revealed that his daughter and Jacy’s son played matchmaker.

However, Ray revealed Jacy wasn’t interested in dating an actor who was 20 years older than herself.

Ray was also hesitant to pursue the relationship with his future fiancee because he didn’t want to raise a 10-year-old child at his age but changed his mind after determining that Nittolo’s youngest was “incredibly cool.”

The couple was photographed holding hands in California just days before his death.