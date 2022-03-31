Raven-Symone reveals 40-lb weight loss, shares secret to new slim figure

In 2020, Raven-Symone married Miranda Maday, a social media manager. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/HollywoodNewsWire

Raven-Symone returned to The View after leaving her role as a co-host in 2016 and revealed her stunning weight loss.

When asked what made her commit to a new diet and lifestyle, the 36-year-old responded, “What made me want to change was her,” she said, referring to her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, 34, who accompanied the actress to the show.

“I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

Raven-Symone reveals how she lost weight without exercise

Raven-Symone reveals that she kicked her sugar habit to lose weight, a diet she started last year.

She credited her wife, Pearman-Maday’s “help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar.”

“I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug,” Symone continued.

“I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system,” she said, before joking that she also consumed sugar “in fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays!”

The actress confirmed that she adheres to a low-carb diet and enjoys “keto-friendly” cookies.

The That’s So Raven star revealed that she eats whole foods and practices intermittent fasting, which involves not eating, sometimes between 10-14 hours before the day’s first meal.

Co-host Joy Behar quipped, “You lost a lot of weight,” in response to her dramatically leaner appearance.

Symone then revealed how much weight she had lost.

“I’ll tell you the numbers. When I ended this show and I started Raven’s Home, I was 210 lbs. I am now 170,” adding that she achieved the feat with “no exercise.”

Raven-Symone revealed she fasted for two days

On Instagram last year, Raven shared an update on her weight loss journey with her followers.

“Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin babe,” she said. “You see that chin? If you all watch Raven’s Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It’s a whole pounds down journey.”

At the time, in May 2021, she revealed she had lost 28 pounds.

“Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s**t ton of weight,” Symone added.

The actress revealed she was currently going two days without eating in the video.

“Right now, I’m doing a 48-hour fast,” Symone said, “so we’re on that journey right now.”

While the actress said on The View that she didn’t include exercise, she opted for long-distance walking, revealing her struggle with exercise in a weight loss update.

Raven-Symone started dating Maday in 2016, and the pair got married in June 2020.