Raquel Rodriguez flaunts booty and back before WWE MITB

Raquel Rodriguez will participate in WWE’s Money in the Bank 2022 event. Pic credit: @raquelwwe/Instagram

As WWE’s Money in the Bank 2022 pay-per-view approaches, Raquel Rodriguez shows off her body of work in a series of photos featuring her fit physique.

Rodriguez, who debuted on WWE SmackDown several months ago, is looking to claim the top prize in a seven-woman ladder match. Based on her latest display, she’s capturing fans’ attention and putting her opponents on notice.

The former NXT superstar referred to herself as “trap queen” in a series of hashtags, as she also revealed she hadn’t been training her back and instead focused on another body part at the gym.

Raquel Rodriguez shows off impressive physique

WWE is bringing all sorts of brawn and beauty to its women’s division. In previous years MMA stars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler joined the promotion. Just recently, Bellator MMA’s Valerie Loureda inked a deal to become a superstar.

Add the incredibly muscular and towering Raquel Rodriguez. The professional wrestling company has said she has quite the broad back, and her latest Instagram photos show she has the sort of power and might that opponents should fear in the ring.

The 6-foot WWE superstar posed with a hand on her hip in a photo from Alpha Aesthetics, displaying her large muscles. Along with a white sleeveless workout top, she also wore some perfectly-fitting NVGTN black shorts hugging her backside.

Multiple pics are part of her latest IG photo series, including one where she flexes both arms in the arm to reveal muscular shoulders, biceps, and triceps with her massive back.

Raquel also reveals a somewhat front-facing pose to show off that toned midsection as she keeps one hand above her hip area and flexes her other arm to reveal a bulging bicep.

“Didn’t even train back! 2 days til #MITB,” she shared in her caption, referring to the WWE’s massive event on the way.

Other tags included “#flexonem,” “#legday,” and “#backgains” as she shared she’d been focused on the lower half of her body before her appearance in the ring.

The daughter of wrestling star Ricky “Desperado” Gonzalez previously made a name for herself in NXT before arriving on the main roster in April of this year. She’s since gone on to put the rest of the women’s division on notice through her in-ring talent and a victory that added her to an upcoming high-stakes match.

On Friday evening’s SmackDown show, she participated in a six-woman tag match which included some of her upcoming opponents in the ring.

Rodriguez among WWE MITB match competitors

One of WWE’s popular annual events, the Money in the Bank PPV, will take place on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raquel is amongst the featured competitors in a seven-woman ladder match with a briefcase hanging over the ring.

Her opponents include former MITB winner Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, and Lacy Evans. Each of them has the potential to grab a major victory in their career.

The first individual to climb a ladder and retrieve the briefcase over the ring wins. Not only are they the match-winner, but they are the owner of the coveted briefcase, which grants them a championship match at any time and place of their choice.

Raquel is amongst the newcomers to the WWE women’s division as part of the Friday SmackDown shows. However, her opponents would be unwise to underestimate her based on that, as her NXT success is considerable.

She’s a two-time WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team champion alongside teammate Dakota Kai and a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Raquel held onto the women’s championship until Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose defeated her at last year’s Halloween Havoc in a Chucky’s choice Trick or Street Fight match.

While Raquel was also on the losing side of things in this past Friday’s tag team match on SmackDown, she’s definitely one to watch as a surprise winner in Saturday evening’s high-stakes MITB match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 is streaming on Peacock starting at 7/6c on Saturday, July 2.