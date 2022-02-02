Rapper TDott Woo, Pop Smoke associate, shot dead hours after signing new record deal

TDott Woo was known for inventing the Woo Walk and was heavily featured in Fivio Foreign’s music videos. Pic credit:@tdott_woo/Instagram/@PopSmoke/YouTube

TDott Woo has been shot dead only hours after signing a new record deal.

The rapper was best known for inventing the Woo Walk and being featured in the music videos of Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke’s biggest hit records.

The 22-year-old rapper was reportedly shot in the head outside his home in a Caranarsie neighborhood.

According to the NY Daily News, TDott, real name Tahjay Dobson, was killed on Tuesday afternoon. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead.

The publication notes that police said the shooters fled in a dark SUV but it’s unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting.

No suspects have been named, nor have there been any arrests at the time of writing this report.

TDott Woo killed hours after celebrating record deal

Dobson celebrated the signing on his Instagram Story. The late rapper shared an Instagram post of his friend reacting to his new record deal.

“Knew U was made for this ever since we were kids. Skys the limit,” his friend wrote.

TDott shared a message from the record label Million Dollar Music in the same Instagram Story, welcoming him.

“Love to welcome @TDott_Woo to the label as an official artist of MDM, and the journey begins,” the tragic post reads.

TDott had appeared in videos by Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign. The late dancer and rapper appeared alongside Pop Smoke in his hit single, Dior.

He also appeared on Fivio Foreign’s breakout single Big Drip where he put his dance moves on display.

TDott frequently paid tribute to Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke was shot dead in a home invasion robbery in February 2020 at the age of 20.

His posthumous debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

His second posthumous album, Faith, also reached number one, and the rapper has had numerous hit records released since his death, adding to the tragedy.

TDott paid tribute to Pop Smoke on the day he was killed in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, he wrote the following in the caption.

“It’s Crazy How It’s Took Ni**as 6 months too Blow One Year Too Be Global And One Minute for Life Changer I Would’ve Never Thought Inna Millions Years I Would Be Saying RIP To My Brother , Friend , Cousin ,Suvy , Rippa, This Shit Hurt No Cap We Was Just Regular Ni**as From The flossy The Other Day Now The World 🌎 Know Who You Are … They Know Who Run The City 💫Luv Yu Gang I Promise We Ain’t Gon Leave What You Started.”

TDott Woo recently released his single Stepp in December 2021.