Rapper Big Scarr dead at 22

Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies aged 22. Pic credit: @bigscarr/Instagram

Big Scarr, an up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, has died at age 22.

The musician, born Alexander Woods, was signed to Gucci Mane’s record label, Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records.

Details of Big Scarr’s death have not been shared, though TMZ has claimed “the case is an “ongoing death investigation.”

The publication also reported that there are currently “no signs of foul play.”

Gucci also confirmed Big Scarr’s unfortunate passing in a heartfelt post of his own.

The Grammy nominee shared three images of the young star, including one of him posing with a stack of dollar bills piled high.

In the other two snaps, Big Scarr, who has one million Instagram followers, can be seen rapping in front of a crowd, clearly enjoying the performance.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Samuel Scott, captioned the series of snaps, “This hurt. I’m a miss you @bigscarr.”

Big Scarr made a name for himself on the rap scene back in 2019 when he released Make A Play which went viral on YouTube.

He was then signed to Gucci Mane’s label in 2020, and released his debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper last year on April 16.

The 17-track-mixtape reached the top 25 of the Billboard charts, and featured collabs with the likes of Gucci, Baby K, and Enchanting.

In one of the late rapper’s recent Instagram posts, he shared to his fans he was going on tour next year with Key Glock.

The two rappers, both from Memphis, were heading on Big Scarr’s Glockoma Tour 2023 with one another.

Big Scarr ‘involved in shooting’ in 2020

In 2020, Big Scarr was apparently involved in a near-fatal shooting where the rapper was shot in the hip, according to his website.

He also claimed how once he was shot, and the bullet then traveled to his chest, saying, “I was moving, so the bullet kept moving too.”

“The doctors had to split me down the middle to save me. My insides got messed up, and they had to remove my appendix, so I could walk again. I recovered and bounced back way quicker than I thought though.”

Big Scarr came up with his stage name after he was involved in a car crash at 16, The Sun reports.

The rapper was allegedly thrown out of a car following a crash and, as a result, was left with several scars.