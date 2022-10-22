Ramona Singer at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in April 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Ramona Singer looked stunning at the BravoCon event in Manhattan last weekend as she posed for photos with fellow Real Housewife, Kyle Richards.

The RHONY star looked gorgeous in a gold-textured minidress that showed off her amazing figure. She wore studded strappy heels and a matching black and gold evening bag.

Her long blonde hair was tousled to perfection as she smiled, uploading the photo to Instagram for her 917K followers.

Kyle Richards also looked amazing, wearing a rhinestone all-in-one catsuit, which clung to her curves.

The photo currently has over 10K likes.

Ramona looked like she had great fun at the event, posing with her Real Housewives co-stars including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, and Caroline Stanbury, who appears on the Dubai edition of the show.

Ramona Singer posts RHONY throwback

With the recent announcement that The Real Housewives of New York will return next season with a whole new cast, Ramona posted an emotional tribute to her time on the show.

Ramona, who has been on the show for 13 seasons since its premiere back in March 2008, shared a video showing old clips of past seasons. Moon River plays in the background with a voiceover from Carrie Bradshaw narrating the clips. She says in the video, “It was official, a new season had begun.”

Ramona captioned the clip simply, “End of an era…🍎 ♥️ #rhony @bravotv#iconicwomen”

Show producer Andy Cohen answered questions during a Q&A at last week’s BravoCon and stated, “What we were really focused on was finding our new group of New York Housewives. We have found them; we are so excited about them, and now we are going to get into legacy. It’s the best of all possible worlds.”

Ramona Singer disses RHONY Legacy spin-off show

Never one to be silenced, Ramona Singer recently called the new RHONY Legacy spin-off show “the loser show.”

In an interview with Carlos King, she stated that she doesn’t know if she’ll be asked to join the Legacy cast, and also doesn’t know if she wants to do it again. The 65-year-old says she’s much calmer without the show and no longer likes the attention.

She then quipped that the people they’re bringing onto the new show were “people the network weren’t going to renew anyway, so what are you gonna call it? The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?”

One thing is for sure, if she doesn’t come back, we’ll miss Ramona’s sharp tongue!