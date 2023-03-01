RaeLynn shared the stage with the country music duo Big & Rich.

She sang her song, Rowdy, off her Baytown album.

Dressed to impress, the beautiful blonde was clad in plaid and Daisy Dukes while she danced around the stage.

The country music star shared an Instagram Reel that followed her as she prepped for her gig with Big & Rich.

Based on the tags, she shared the stage with them in Nashville.

RaeLynn captioned her share, “Gettin ROWDY with these legends never gets old. Love my big bros @bigandrichofficial, thanks for having me!💖”

RaeLynn showed Todd and Julie Chrisley support

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to federal prison in November 2022. He received a 12-year sentence, and she received seven years. The couple reported to prison in mid-January.

The Voice alum stood up for her friends, writing, “Todd and Julie Chrisley are some of the most amazing and giving people I have ever met. To see the results of today is absolutely DISGUSTING. This is wrong. The lies and misinformation that have been spread about this case and this family are uncanny.”

RaeLynn and Savannah Chrisley are good friends, with the country music star often popping up in posts alongside the reality star. She has supported Todd and Julie’s daughter throughout the trial and the aftermath.

The blonde beauty lives in the Nashville area, which is also where the Chirlseys lived following their move to Tennessee from the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

RaeLynn promoted the Christian dating app Upward

RaeLynn is an outspoken voice regarding her beliefs and her Christian-based faith.

Her faith has been part of her package since she debuted on the scene, and recently limited comments on her Instagram posts because of comments she made.

She was partnering with an app called Upward while it was hosting a Holiday sweepstakes offer.

The blonde stunner revealed that the app matches Christian men and women based on shared values and interests.

It was a paid advertisement, which is something celebrities often due to earn extra cash when they have a substantial social media following.

RaeLynn is living her life on terms and having fun popping up in shows that roll through the world’s country music capital. She teased that new music is on the way, and when she makes a promise like that, she delivers.

Getting “rowdy” with Big & Rich was just the latest adventure the blonde country music star found herself enjoying.