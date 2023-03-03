Racing driver Lindsay Brewer is usually seen in a racing suit but she sometimes trades that for something a little more glamorous when she enjoys a bit of shopping or a night out on the town.

She did just that as she shared an Instagram Story with her 1.9 million followers recently, giving her friend a birthday tribute.

The pair were seen in long black dresses while holding hands and looking over their shoulders at the camera. They appeared to be somewhere warm, as they wore no jackets and there were several boats in the background floating on clear blue water.

It was a nighttime shot, but Lindsay looked absolutely glowing under the moonlight as she smiled wide and looked excited to share a fun moment.

The racing driver wore a long black dress that was backless and appeared to have cut-outs around the front as well, putting her toned figure front and center.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in big romantic waves while she wore almost no makeup except for a bit of lipgloss.

She wrote a tribute to her friend standing next to her, writing, “Happy birthday to my queen [white heart emoji] @bechendrikse.”

Lindsay Brewer showed off her toned racing driver physique in a backless dress. Pic credit: @lindsaymariebrewer/Instagram

Just a few days ago, she reminded followers of the upcoming weekend race with a stunning selfie in which she showed off the logo of her biggest sponsor, C4 Smart Energy.

The energy drink is available on Amazon and can be bought in several delicious flavors including Starburst and Skittles as a pre-workout.

It comes in packs of 12 16oz cans which cost between $21 and $33, depending on what flavor you get.

Lindsay is a big fan of clothing giant Revolve

Despite being a racing driver, Lindsay is an influencer as well and shares some glamorous outfits when not at the track.

In January, she enjoyed a trip to Miami in which she was seen on a boat at sunset with her blonde hair giving her an angelic appearance.

She wore a green dress from Revolve with a halter neck that clung to her figure and flattered her svelte waist.

Called the Frederica Dress from House of Harlow 1960, the dress is currently on sale marked down from $249 to $149, a huge discount.

She captioned the gorgeous shots, “what a time🤍,” implying that she had quite the holiday during her time in Miami.

Not only does Revolve have clothes, but they also sell makeup and beauty items and those have been marked down by 30% for a huge Spring Beauty Sale event.

Lindsay will soon trade her dress in for a racing suit once again as she will compete in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship for Exclusive Autosport tomorrow in St. Petersburg, Florida.