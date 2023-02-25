Lindsay Brewer is the epitome of a real-life superhero with a career in race car driving, modeling, and posting endorsements on social media.

The blonde bombshell is truly in her prime and will compete in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship for Exclusive Autosport with the first race starting on March 4 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Currently, she does a lot of testing, which appears on her Instagram. She was selected to test a car at the Inde Motorsports Park in Arizona ahead of the 2022 W Series season.

While racing and modeling keep her incredibly busy, Lindsay has been on a vacation ahead of her next racing season for a little downtime.

She recently shared a series of photos from her Hawaiian holiday, including two in which she showed off her sensational physique in a swimsuit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she has obviously been enjoying the spoils of Hawaii, she was actually there for the wedding of her friends and shared a separate post in a clinging dress that she wore for the ceremony and party afterward.

Lindsay Brewer wore a white bikini during a trip to Hawaii

In her photo dump from the trip, Lindsay made sure to share a picture of herself in a bikini first thing as it was obviously the most beautiful shot.

She stunned in a black and white photo that saw her strutting across the beach, which naturally included a palm tree hanging overhead.

Lindsay looked off into the distance in the quintessential influencer pose as she lifted one arm up and elongated her toned body to flatter her hourglass shape.

She wore a white string bikini with white beads all over it that was a simple halter neck style with strings on the bottoms as well.

Her blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in big, bombshell waves, and her abs stole all the attention looking like she had definitely been working on her planks.

Lindsay posted several other shots from her trip, including shots of various dresses like a daring bright red number and a long, blue backless frock that complimented her tan.

In her caption, she wrote, “Aloha🌺🤍,” and tagged her location as Maui, Hawaii.

Just a few days before, Lindsay shared pictures from the wedding ceremony in which she wore a clinging sea green maxi dress and smiled wide along with pals.

She captioned those shots, “Had an amazing time celebrating some great friends in Maui🤍🌺 .”

In October, Lindsay announced she would be racing with Exclusive Auto Sport again in 2023, and C4 Energy would be her sponsor.

She has been sponsored by C4 Energy for some time now and frequently endorses them on her Instagram.

C4 Energy is an energy drink that comes in several different flavors and can be bought in a zero-sugar form as well. It even comes in some of your favorite candy flavors like Starburst and Skittles.

Currently, you can buy a case of 12 cans for $23.49 on Amazon.

Keep an eye on Lindsay as she’ll be competing in the next championship in a few short days.