Lindsay Brewer appeared to be in good spirits after completing her first two races in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship as part of the Exclusive Autosport team.

The racing driver shared a glowing selfie from sunny Los Angeles, where it was hard to tell if it was her or the warm day that was bringing the heat.

Lindsay looked happier than ever, smiling from ear to ear with her pearly whites blinding the camera.

The blonde bombshell had her hair styled in romantic waves, and she wore a black low-cut top with a big bow in the center, paired with a small pearl necklace.

She kept her makeup fairly natural with lots of mascara and light, glossy lips giving her a fresh, youthful appearance.

Though she recently completed two races in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Lindsay tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, so she has been busy traveling from one side of the country to the other.

Lindsay Brewer smiled beautifully as she posed for a selfie in LA. Pic credit: @lindsaymariebrewer/Instagram

Lindsay Brewer recently completed the first two races in the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship

The racing driver, who is sponsored by C4 Energy drinks, shared the results and her feelings on the first two races that took place in Florida, saying even though they were tough, she was pleased with the result.

After her first race, Lindsay posted a picture of herself in her racing suit, looking intense and confident as she crossed her arms and stood tall.

In the caption, she claimed she had “solid results and gained some valuable experience” during the race and was ready for the next day. She sounded quite proud of herself and open to learning more throughout the season.

After the second race, Lindsay shared a picture of herself unzipping her racing suit as she looked lost in thought, most likely thinking about the race she had just completed.

She shared a carousel that included a picture of her car and a shot in which she was sitting on top of it under an umbrella to protect herself from the intense Florida sun.

Again, Lindsay said it was a good experience despite it also being a tough race. She claimed she moved up a few spots, and though she had problems with her transponder not working, she did finish the race in p14.

She concluded, “Overall a very productive and enjoyable weekend getting to drive on such a great track☺️.”

Lindsay recently acquired Surge Trader as a new sponsor and made the announcement in a recent Instagram video along with the founder and CEO, Jana Seaman.

Surge Trader helps to fund capital for traders with “the objective of long-term success, rather than short-term gain.”

Rather than leaving traders sitting behind a computer for hours on end, making just a small return on their investment, Surge Trader gives capital to those who show a true talent for the markets.

Keep an eye on Lindsay’s Instagram for future race updates, as the next one will be at the end of March.