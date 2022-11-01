Rachel Bush looked amazing in her referee costume. Pic credit:@rachelbush/Instagram

Rachel Bush looked amazing as she sported her latest Halloween costume.

Since she is married to the Football player Jordan Poyer, it only made sense that she wore a referee costume — and looked pretty good wearing it.

The Instagram model crouched down to give her best pose to the camera. She wore a black and white striped crop top with a low-cut V-neck and paired it with black denim cut-off shorts. She opted out of shoes but instead had on thigh-high fishnet stockings.

For her accessories, she kept it simple with a silver necklace, stacked bracelets, and a black baseball cap.

The brunette wore her hair down and showed off her naturally wavy hair.

Rachel’s makeup was gorgeous as she opted for neutral eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick.

According to her, this was the perfect outfit for a Sunday night win, referring to her husband’s team, the Buffalo Bills.

Rachel Bush posed as a referee. Pic credit: @rachelbush/Instagram

Rachel Bush looked amazing in an all-white outfit

Even without a costume, Rachel Bush still looks amazing. She was recently seen in front of a white car as she rocked her monochromatic outfit.

Rachel wore a white tank with a jacket draping over her and paired it with denim cutoff shorts to show off her long legs.

She added a black Gucci jacket with matching black combat boots.

Rachel left her hair down and wore it in a straight side part hairstyle.

Rachel Bush is a young entrepreneur with LeaLa Natural Skincare

The 24-year-old not only looks great in costume but also strives to look good naturally. She started her brand LeaLa Natural Skincare in order to create a brand that had simple ingredients.

According to LeaLa Natural Skincare, the young mogul tried a few options — from drugstores to expensive brands — and it was hard to find what worked best for her. One thing she did take away from her skincare journey, however, was that the brands that had the least ingredients worked better than the really complicated ones.

When speaking about her brand, she explained that skincare has always been a passion of hers.

Rachel says on her website, “Beautiful skin has always been so important to me. I truly believe having healthy skin brings a person a different glow! We should all feel confident in ourselves and loving the skin you’re in is a huge part of that! I have put so much time into perfecting my formulas so I know you all will see great results! I truly believe simple and natural is the way to go! I hope you enjoy my skincare line!”