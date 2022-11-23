Rachel Bush looks stunning in her nude suit. Pic credit: @rachelbush/Instagram

Rachel Bush is back again and quite expressive about missing her tan.

The 25-year-old model is currently married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and has been making quite a statement across her social media platforms lately.

Rachel has enjoyed keeping fairly active on her Instagram, where she has shared her latest endeavors and some of her modeling photo shoots as well.

When in doubt, we can count on the gorgeous brunette to supply some jaw-dropping content.

In her most recent share, Rachel took to her Instagram Story as she posed in just her bathing suit.

The model treated her 4.2 million Instagram followers with the gorgeous selfie as she glowed in her natural state.

Rachel Bush stuns in her teeny bikini

Rachel posed for the camera as she snapped a quick mirror selfie in her latest share.

The stunning model comfortably sat in her lofty space as she crossed her legs for the shot.

Rachel reminisced about her tan complexion as she wrote, “Missing that soflo tan currently 😅☀️.”

As she elegantly sat on her roomy white chair, she sported a teeny nude bikini.

The matching set looked gorgeous on the model as it accentuated her hourglass figure.

She paired the nude suit with a pretty silver bracelet and a chunky silver ring.

She styled her dark hair back into a loose ponytail and then wrapped the ponytail around her neck, letting it naturally flow down her one shoulder.

Rachel then held onto a Starbucks coffee as she rocked her beachy look.

Pic credit: @rachelbush/Instagram

Even though Rachel placed her phone in front of her face as she snapped the shot, the selfie was still gorgeous as she showed off her immaculate figure.

Rachel Bush launches her own skincare line called LeaLa Luxe Natural Skincare

The model took her admiration for health and wellness to the next level by creating and further launching her own skincare line.

Rachel created LeaLa Luxe, a natural skincare company that is also vegan, cruelty-free, and sulfate and paraben-free.

The skincare line features various gender-neutral products designated to keep skin looking healthy and happy over time.

Some of the products include natural face cleansers and mists, along with dark tanning oil.

In a recent post, the company shared its secret as to why the tanning product is so special and soars past any other product like it.

LeaLa Luxe exclaimed, “The perfect tanning oil ☀️ Why is our tanning oil so special? How does it give you that perfect, deep, dark color we all want? Our secret is our very special cacao! (Trust me there’s nothing like ours, but you’ll just have to see for yourself! 😉).”

The products are now available exclusively online through the LeaLa Luxe website.